Puneeth Rajkumar’s look from ‘Mayabazar’ out

A trailer of the film shows Puneeth looking dapper in a monochrome sequence capturing the actor’s cool dance moves.

Flix Sandalwood

Puneeth Rajkumar is bankrolling the film Mayabazar under his home banner PRK Productions. The film stars Raj B Shetty in the lead role in this film, which is written and directed by Radhakrishna Reddy.

It was recently announced that apart from producing the film, Puneeth will be doing a cameo as well. The recently released trailer of the film gives a glimpse of Puneeth’s cameo sequence.

The 2-min trailer, which has been well-received, features a sequence with Puneeth Rajkumar at the very end. Puneeth looks dapper in the monochrome sequence that captures the actor’s cool dance moves.

The song featuring Puneeth’s cameo is sung by legendary singer SP Balasubramanian and the dance sequence has been choreographed by Harsha A.

The film, which has been in the making for the past two years, marks the second production venture from Puneeth’s production house. The film also stars Prakash Raj, Achyuth Kumar, Sudha Rani, Chaithra Rao and Vasishta Simha in pivotal roles.

The film has music by Midhun Mukundan while Abhishek G Kasargod and Jagadeesh N are in charge of cinematography and editing respectively. The film will be hitting the screens on February 28.

Meanwhile, Puneeth Rajkumar also has the magnum opus Yuva Rathna which is progressing well. The film is directed by Santosh Ananddram, who had collaborated with Puneeth to deliver the smash hit film Rajakumaraa, and is bankrolled under the banner Hombale Films. Sayyesha is playing the female lead in it and this is her first film in the Kannada film industry. S Thaman is composing music for Yuva Rathna.

The star cast also includes Prakash Raj in an important role and sources say that he may appear either as a college principal or professor. Dhananjay will be seen as the main villain in Yuva Rathna with Radhika Sarath Kumar also roped in for a pivotal role.

(Content provided by Digital Native)