Puneeth Rajkumar’s last film Gandhada Gudi to stream on Amazon Prime Video

Puneeth, fondly referred to as ‘Appu’ by many, passed away due to a cardiac arrest on October 29, 2021.

The late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar’s last movie Gandhada Gudi will premiere on the popular OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on Friday, March 17. The film, which was initially released in theatres on October 28 last year, a day before the actor’s first death anniversary, features Puneeth exploring the wildernesses of Karnataka. Puneeth, who is fondly referred to as ‘Appu’ by many, passed away due to a cardiac arrest on October 29, 2021.

Gandhada Gudi celebrates the life and legacy of Puneeth Rajkumar, who was a beloved actor and philanthropist. The film showcases his passion for nature and wildlife, and his love for his home state of Karnataka. Speaking about Gandhada Gudi's streaming premiere on Prime Video, the late actor’s wife Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar told IANS, "The film was Appu's dream project and he always wanted to do something about environmental conservation. The film was showered with an overwhelmingly positive response by Appu's fans and audiences in Karnataka, and we felt it was a natural progression for the world to witness this beautiful journey. We are grateful to everyone who has supported us throughout the journey of this film.”

"We have collaborated with Prime Video many times in the past and are thrilled that through our long-standing association, we can take Appu's last film to his fans and audiences across the country on his birth anniversary,” she said.

Director Amoghavarsha added, “It was heartening to see Gandhada Gudi and its unique experience receive historic positive reviews from across the world. Gandhada Gudi is a window into the unseen, mystical India and showcases a unique eastern view of our relationship with nature. As a country of 1.4 billion+ people we still have the largest number of tigers and elephants roaming freely - and Gandhada Gudi tries to answer this enigma. I’m extremely happy that the audience can journey with Puneeth and uncover, experience these never before seen wonders and a slice of his real, raw self. I am thrilled that through Prime Video the docu-feature will reach out to a wider audience in the country.”

Speaking about the film's digital premiere, music director B Ajaneesh Loknath said, "Gandhada Gudi is my first collaboration as a music director with Puneeth and I feel lucky to have worked on this special project. The music was extremely unique and integral to the docu-drama. I have incorporated a lot of folk tunes to elevate the experiential experience of the flora and fauna showcased in the film.”

Puneeth was awarded the Karnataka Ratna, the state’s highest civilian honour, on November 1.

With IANS inputs