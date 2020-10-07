Puneeth Rajkumarâ€™s â€˜Jamesâ€™ to recommence shooting on October 13

Directed by Chethan Kumar, the film is touted to be a complete action entertainer.

Flix Sandalwood

Hereâ€™s the news that every Puneeth Rajkumar fan has been waiting for. The shooting of the actorâ€™s upcoming film James will recommence on October 13. The shooting was in progress in March this year but was stalled after the nation-wide coronavirus lockdown was announced. The expectations are high on this project as Puneeth and director Chethan Kumar are collaborating for the first time.

Charan Raj has been finalised to compose the tunes for this entertainer with Shreesha Kuduvalli handling the camera and Deepu S Kumar roped in to do the edits. The film is bankrolled by Kishore Pathikonda.

Recently, it was revealed that the ace stunt master duo Ram - Lakshman from Tollywood have been brought in to handle the special stunt sequences in James. Touted to be a complete actioner, the film will also have stunts choreographed by leading stunt master Ravi Varma. With such reports doing the rounds, fans are waiting eagerly for James to make it to the silver screens to see their star perform some gravity-defying stunts.

Before joining the sets of James, Puneeth will be wrapping up Yuva Rathnaa, a Santosh Anandram directorial. The film is bankrolled under the banner Hombale Films. Sayyesha is playing the female lead and this is her first film in the Kannada film industry. S Thaman is composing music with Jnaanesh B Matad in charge of the editing and Anguraj cranking the camera.

Reports suggest that Puneeth is playing a college student in Yuva Rathnaa. Dhananjay will be seen as the main villain with Radhika Sarath Kumar also roped in for a pivotal role. The team is shooting a song sequence in Goa at present and will be completing the patchwork before going into the post-production mode, confirm sources close to the film unit.

A few days ago, reports emerged that Puneeth may be roped in to star in the 3 Idiots Kannada remake but this has not been confirmed yet. Sources say Puneeth may be reprising the role done by Aamir Khan in the original. The other names in fray for the star cast are Ganesh, Rajesh Krishna, Diganth, Srinagar Kitty and Yogesh. An official word on this is yet to come.

Puneeth Rajkumarâ€™s last film as hero was Natasaarvabhowma. Directed by Pavan Wadeyar, the film was bankrolled by RockLine Venkatesh under his banner Rockline Productions. D Imman set the tunes for the music for this flick while the camera was handled by Vaidhi. The film had two female leads â€“ Rachita Ram and Anupama Parameswaran sharing screen space with Puneeth. Incidentally, Natasaarvabhowma marked the latterâ€™s debut in the Kannada film industry. The others in supporting roles included Ravi Shankar, veteran actor Saroja Devi and Chikanna.

(Content provided by Digital Native)