Puneeth Rajkumar’s ‘James’ to commence from Jan 19

The film is directed by Chethan Kumar, who is teaming up with Puneeth for the first time.

Flix Sandalwood

Puneeth Rajkumar and director Chethan Kumar are teaming up for the first time and this has created a lot of hype around the project announced. Titled James, an update about this venture is that the shooting will commence on January 19 and preparations for it are now on.

Charan Raj has been finalised to compose the tunes for this entertainer and an official announcement regarding the other actors and technicians is expected to be out soon. Bankrolled by Kishore Pathikonda, James will be a complete entertainer with all the massy elements included, say sources. Well, it looks like the director is planning a complete treat for the star’s fans.

Meanwhile, Puneeth Rajkumar will be done with Yuva Rathnaa. The film is directed by Santosh Ananddram who had earlier collaborated with the star to deliver the smash hit film Rajakumaraa and is bankrolled under the Hombale Films banner. Sayyesha is playing the female lead in the film and this is her debut in the Kannada film industry. S Thaman is composing the music for Yuva Rathnaa with Jnaanesh B Matad in charge of the editing and Anguraj cranking the camera.

The title Yuva Rathnaa comes with the tagline ‘Power of Youth’. The star cast also includes Prakash Raj in an important role and sources say that he may appear either as a college principal or professor. Dhananjay will be seen as the main villain in Yuva Rathnaa with Radhika Sarath Kumar also roped in for a pivotal role.

Reports say Puneeth’s next is with director Satya Prakash and the prep work for the film has already begun. Looks like Puneeth’s production house, PRK Productions, will be bankrolling it.

It may be noted here that director Chethan Kumar’s last outing at the theatres was Bharaate starring Sri Murali in the lead. The film turned out to be a hit and is inching towards the 100-day mark.

(Content provided by Digital Native)