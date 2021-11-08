Puneeth Rajkumar’s doctor given police protection after protests by fans

Earlier, private hospital associations in Karnataka had asked for police protection for Dr Ramana Rao in Bengaluru following complaints and protests by fans.

The Bengaluru police, on Monday, November 8, provided protection to Dr Ramana Rao, who used to be Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar’s physician. Speaking to TNM, Bengaluru Central Deputy Commissioner of Police MN Anucheth confirmed to TNM that police have been deployed for Dr Rao’s protection and said, “We have found a threat to his life, so, we have given protection to him.”

On the day Puneeth Rajkumar passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest, he had first visited Dr Rao’s clinic. Puneeth had gone to Dr Rao’s clinic complaining of tiredness and after an electrocardiogram (ECG), Dr Rao had found that his heart beat pattern was strained. Further, he told media personnel that Puneeth was profusely sweating during the consultation. Following this, he immediately advised Puneeth to rush to Vikram Hospital, which is where Puneeth later breathed his last.

Dr Rao, speaking to the media, had said that he and the other doctors at the hospital had done all they could have to save Puneeth’s life but couldn't. He had said that there were no indications of Puneeth’s health deteriorating considering his healthy lifestyle and a lack of heart ailment history.

Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (PHANA) had recently written a letter to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai urging him to provide protection to Dr Ramana Rao. "PHANA is deeply concerned with the way healthcare is being portrayed in the media and public following the death of Puneeth Rajkumar. While we share the grief and shock of losing a young and popular actor, the turn of events post this are sad and calls for your immediate attention," PHANA President Prasanna HM stated in the letter.

The letter further said, “Kindly provide police protection and necessary environment to protect and safeguard Dr Ramana Rao and the medical professionals involved in the treatment of Puneeth Rajkumar.”