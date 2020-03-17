On Puneeth Rajkumar’s birthday, dialogue teaser of ‘Yuva Rathna’ unveiled

Tuesday marks Sandalwood Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar’s birthday, and his fans are in for a big treat. The dialogue teaser from the star’s upcoming film Yuva Rathna has been unveiled as a part of the celebrations. This Santosh Anandram directorial is reaching the final stages and there are just a few song sequences to be canned.

The title Yuva Rathna comes with the tagline ‘Power of Youth’ which gave an indication that it would have a political touch. However, the teaser released some time ago did not have anything connected to politics.

Meanwhile, following the massive outbreak of coronavirus, Puneet has called off his birthday celebrations and has appealed to his fans not to celebrate or visit him on his birthday, and keep themselves safe from the virus. He also shared a video on Twitter.

The film is directed by Santosh Ananddram who had collaborated with Puneeth to deliver the smash hit film Rajakumaraa and is bankrolled under the banner Hombale Films. Sayyesha is playing the female lead in the film and this is her first film in the Kannada film industry. S Thaman is composing music for Yuva Rathna.

The star cast also includes Prakash Raj in an important role and sources say that he may appear either as a college Principal or a professor. Dhananjay will be seen as the main villain in Yuva Ratna with Radhika Sarathkumar also roped in for a pivotal role.

According to an update about the film, we hear that Sonu Gowda, who was last seen in the Sathish Ninasam starrer Chambal, will be playing an important role. The actor currently has three films to concentrate on including Yuva Rathna.

While Yuva Rathna is nearing completion, Puneeth Rajkumar has James in his kitty. The film will be helmed by director Chethan Kumar and will be bankrolled by Kishore Pathikonda. According to reports, James will be a complete mass entertainer, and the groundwork is progressing briskly to ensure that it goes on to the floors soon.

