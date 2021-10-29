Puneeth Rajkumar hospitalised: Hundreds gather outside Vikram hospital

The roads leading up to actorâ€™s residence in Sadashiva Nagar area have been cordoned off, with the police putting up barricades to block the roads.

news Sandalwood

As the news of Puneeth Rajkumarâ€™s hospitalisation started trickling in, hundreds of fans began to gather outside Vikram Hospital, where the Kannada actor is receiving treatment after he suffered a massive heart attack. A massive crowd could be seen outside the hospital on Friday afternoon, with fans anxiously waiting for an update about the actorâ€™s health and praying for him to get better. Police were also deployed around the Kannada actorâ€™s residence in Sadashiva Nagar area of Bengaluru. The roads from Bengaluruâ€™s Cunningham road leading up to the actorâ€™s residence in Sadashiva Nagar area were cordoned off, with the police putting up barricades to block the roads. Ali Asgar road and Cunningham road have also been blocked for traffic.

Students at St. Andrews College of Arts, Science and Commerce, which is located near the actorâ€™s residence, have been asked to return home. The college has been closed for the day.

The measures have been taken keeping in view the large number of fans that reached Vikram Hospital, where the 46-year-old actor was rushed to after he suffered a massive heart attack. After news of his hospitalisation, a small crowd also started gathering near Puneethâ€™s residence.

Fans gather outside Bengaluru's Vikram Hospital where Kannada actor #PuneethRajkumar is currently hospitalized after suffering a heart attack. pic.twitter.com/aNfCAIsy8l â€” Asianet Newsable (@AsianetNewsEN) October 29, 2021

Puneeth Rajkumar, often referred to as 'Power Star,' suffered a heart attack in the morning while he was working out at the gym on October 29. He is presently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Vikram hospital. Earlier in the day, doctors told the media that the actorâ€™s condition was serious, and that the heart attack was a major one. "We are trying all possible treatments," the doctor said. However, an official statement from Vikram Hospital is awaited. Puneeth is the youngest son of Kannada cinema legend Dr Rajkumar.

Puneeth has acted in the lead role in over 30 films over two decades and his next film is a psychological thriller drama titled Dvita.

TNM Live: Puneeth Rajkumar suffers massive heart attack https://t.co/9gAqSOOBFb â€” The News Minute (@thenewsminute) October 29, 2021

This is a developing story.