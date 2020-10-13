Puneeth Rajkumar announces short film ‘My Name is Raju’ under his music label

The film is directed by Sumanth Acharya, and narrated by Sunil Raoh.

Sandalwood star Puneeth Rajkumar has announced the release of his latest project on his social media page. The actor-turned-producer will be releasing the short film My Name Is Raju - A Story Behind the Letters, under his banner PRK Audio. Sharing the poster, Puneeth wrote, “#MyNameIsRaju Coming soon on PRK Audio.”

Written and directed by Sumanth Acharya, the film is narrated by Sunil Raoh, the poster said. The short film is produced by Harish, Naveen and Rohith under the banner of Screenshot Pictures. The technical crew of this film includes Girish Hothur and Anoop Jacob for music and Raghu Mysore for art work. More details about the short film are expected to be announced soon.

Puneeth Rajkumar’s last production venture to hit the theatres was Mayabazar 2016, which was made under his banner PRK Productions. Raj B Shetty played the lead role in this film, which also had Prakash Raj and Vasishta Simha in pivotal roles. Puneeth made a special appearance in the song Loka Maya Bazaru in this film. The film was released on February 28, 2020.

As an actor, Puneeth Rajkumar has two films, Yuvarathnaa and James, coming up. Yuvarathnaa is a Santhosh Ananddram directorial which is ready for release according to reports. The film is bankrolled under the banner Hombale Films. Sayyeshaa Saigal is playing the female lead, and the film will mark her debut in the Kannada film industry. S Thaman is composing music for Yuvarathnaa, while Jnaanesh B Matad is the editor and Venkatesh Anguraj is the cinematographer.

The title Yuvarathnaa comes with the tagline ‘The Power of Youth’. Dhananjaya will be seen as the main villain in Yuvarathnaa, with Radikaa Sarathkumar also roped in for a pivotal role.

The shooting of the star’s other film, James, was interrupted by the lockdown, and is likely to resume in October, according to reports.

Puneeth Rajkumar and director Chethan Kumar are teaming up for James, and the expectations are high on this project as Puneeth and Chethan are collaborating for the first time. Charan Raj has been finalized to compose the tunes for this entertainer, with Shreesha Kuduvalli handling the camera and Deepu S Kumar roped in to do the edits. Bankrolled by Kishore Pathikonda, James will be a complete mass entertainer, say sources.

Recently, it was revealed that the ace stunt master duo, Ram – Lakshman, who mainly work in Telugu films, have been roped in to direct the stunts in James. Touted to be a complete action entertainer, this film will also have stunts choreographed by the ace stunt master Ravi Varma. With these reports doing the rounds, fans are eagerly waiting for James to make it to the theatres, to see their star perform some gravity-defying stunts.

