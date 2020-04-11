Puneeth Rajkumar all set to produce â€˜Family Packâ€™

It will have the 'Sankashta Kara Ganapathi' director Arjun Kumar S and hero Likshith Shetty collaborating again.

The Kannada Power Star Puneeth Rajkumarâ€™s maiden production venture Kaavaludaari proved that he had the Midas Touch and it continued with the recently released Maya Bazar 2016. Puneeth is now all set to produce another film titled Family Pack under his banner PRK Productions. It will have the Sankashta Kara Ganapathi director Arjun Kumar S and hero Likshith Shetty collaborating again. Amrutha Iyer has been roped in to play the female lead in this entertainer.

The technical crew of Family Pack will include Guru Kiran to compose the tunes and Madhu to do the edits. The supporting cast of this film comprises Deshraj Rai, Rangayana Raghu, Achyuth Kumar, Dattanna, Tilak and others.

While this production is taking shape, Puneeth is expecting the release of Yuva Rathnaa. Directed by Santosh Ananddram, the film is bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under his banner Hombale Films. Puneeth will be seen as a college student in Yuva Rathna, we hear. The title Yuva Rathna comes with the tagline â€˜Power of Youthâ€™ which gives an indication that it would have a political touch. The star cast also includes Prakash Raj in an important role and sources say that he may appear either as a college principal or professor. Dhananjay will be seen as the main villain in Yuva Rathna with Radhika Sarath Kumar also roped in for a pivotal role.

The technical crew of this film comprises S Thaman for music, Venkatesh Anguraj for cinematography and K M Prakash for editing. Yuva Rathna was planned as an April release but has been postponed due to the lockdown.

Also, reports are doing the rounds that Puneeth has given his go-ahead for a new film. Director Satya Prakash impressed the star with a one-liner so much so that the star agreed to do the film without even hearing the entire script.

