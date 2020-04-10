Pulses, tea powder, oil: 17 essentials in food kits distributed by the Kerala govt

On the first day, 47,000 food kits were distributed in the state.

After the distribution of free ration, the Kerala government has started distribution of food kits that contain essential grocery items needed by a family for a month. According to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the food kits will be distributed to all ration card holders in the state, that is over 87 lakh families.

The food kits distribution that started on Thursday, is being carried out through the ration shops across the state. First priority is being given in distribution to Antyodaya (AAY) ration card holders in tribal areas of Kerala.

“On the first day 47,000 food kits were distributed in the state,” said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

From vegetable oils to pulses, the food kit contains all basic essential groceries needed for a family for a month.

The food kit with 17 essentials contains: 1 kg sugar; 250 g tea powder; 1 kg salt; 1 kg green gram; 1 kg Bengal Gram; 250 g dal; half litre coconut oil; 1 litre sunflower oil; 2 kg whole-wheat flour; 1 kg rava; 1 kg black gram; 100 g chilly powder; 100 g coriander powder; 100 g turmeric powder; 100 g fenugreek; 100 g mustard; and soap (two nos).

The free ration that was earlier distributed consisted of rice and wheat.

At present, people can only access the food kits from their registered ration shops. Portability of ration shops – which aids people to purchase ration from any ration shops – has not been arranged for this.

Replying to a question posed on the concern, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said that ‘let the normal distribution through ration shops get over first’.

Further, people can go on the Kerala Civil Supplies website and choose to donate their kit if they don’t need one. Those who don't want the kit can register their names so that it will be given to poor.

The Kerala government has also announced a list of financial aids, which cover almost all sections of society. From automobile workers, farmers to artists, a monthly grant of Rs 1,000 and above was declared over the past few days.

Out of the total 357 positive cases, 97 people have so far been recovered in the state.

