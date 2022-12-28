Puducherryâ€™s COVID guidelines: Masks mandatory, New Year parties to end by 1 am

The order, which comes into effect from December 28, makes mask use mandatory in public places, including parks, malls, theatres and the Beach Road.

news Coronavirus

Amid concerns over COVID-19 as several countries have reported a surge in cases, the Puducherry government passed an order with fresh guidelines on Wednesday, December 28. The order has instructed the general public, commercial establishments, and education institutions to ensure COVID-19 appropriate behaviors to minimize the risk of transmission of the coronavirus during the upcoming festival season and New Year celebrations.

The order makes it compulsory to wear masks in public places, including parks, malls, theatres and the Beach Road. Schools and colleges have also been told to make masks compulsory for students and teachers. The order has come into immediate effect, starting from Wednesday, December 28. Hereâ€™s the full list of precautionary measures to be enforced in Puducherry according to the order â€“

> New Yearâ€™s Eve celebrations will have to end by 1 am on January 1, 2023

> Wearing masks in public places, including parks, theatres, and the Beach Road, is compulsory

> People will have to strictly adhere to COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) at places of public gathering

> The staff members of hotels, bars, restaurants, liquor shops, and those from the hospitality and entertainment sector will all have to wear masks, and must have taken both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine

> Schools and colleegs have been instructed to have SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) in place and ensure 100% double vaccination, and also make it compulsory for students, teachers and other staff to wear masks

> All private business and commercial establishments can operate during their regular timings but will have to ensure 100% vaccination of all staff

> While all restaurants, hotels, bars, liquor shops, and hospitality and entertainment sector establishments can continue to operate, they will have to strictly follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and adhere to the prescribed SOPs issued by the government. This includes ensuring mask use, physical distancing, hand washing and use of hand sanitiser etc

> Religious institutions are also directed to strictly abide by the SOP prescribed earlier by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare