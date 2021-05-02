Puducherry polls: AINRC-led alliance leads in 9 seats after first round of counting

AINRC chief N Rangasamy is leading from Yanam constituency.

news 2021 Puducherry Assembly Election

The All India NR Congress (AINRC) alliance is leading in nine seats in Puducherry while the Congress alliance is leading in three seats after the first round of counting of votes for Puducherry elections conducted on April 6. According to trends available, AINRC chief N Rangasamy is leading from Yanam constituency.

There are 30 Assembly constituencies spread across Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe, and Yanam regions. The AINRC-led NDA front comprises the AINRC, AIADMK and BJP. The chief contestant is the AINRC leader N Rangasamy, who is contesting from two seats. On the other hand, the Congress-led Secular Democratic Alliance (SDA) comprises the Congress, DMK, VCK and CPI.

The Congress government led by Narayanasamy was pulled down in February after several Congress MLAs shifted their support to other parties. In the election conducted while the union territory was under President's rule, Puducherry recorded 77.90% polling despite the pandemic. The election for all 30 constituencies was conducted without any major untoward incidents except minor protests and EVM snags at a few polling booths.

The former Chief Minister (CM) Rangasamy contested from two seats of Thattanchavady and Yanam. Rangasamy had contested from Indira Nagar and Kadirgamam constituencies immediately after the formation of AINRC in the 2011 Assembly polls. He won both the seats and was again re-elected from Indira Nagar in 2016 polls.

Meanwhile, former Puducherry Chief Minister Narayanasamy who stepped down from the CM post after failing to prove the majority was reportedly not given a ticket but was trusted with the responsibility of campaigning and electioneering for the party.

In the 2016 Assembly elections, Congress won 15 seats, AINRC 8 seats, AIADMK four and DMK two seats.