Puducherry makes COVID-19 vaccination compulsory for all, to prosecute violators

Those in violation will be liable for penal action as per the provisions of the law, an order from the Puducherry Health Department said.

Puducherry has enforced compulsory vaccination with immediate effect amid the emergence of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, the Union Territory government announced in an order on Saturday, December 4. “In exercise of the powers vested as per section 6 and as per the provision of section 54(1) of the Puducherry Public Health Act, 1973, the undersigned enforces compulsory vaccination for Covid-19 in Puducherry UT with immediate effect. Those violating this will be liable for penal action, as per the provisions of the law,” the order from the Director of Health stated.

The Puducherry Health Department has administered 12,55,172 doses as on December 4, which comprised 7,70,558 first doses and the remaining 4,84,614 as second dose.

The government has recently intensified measures to cover all eligible people in its vaccination drive. Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday said the government would leave no stone unturned to achieve the goal of cent per cent vaccination coverage. She visited a special camp in Reddiarpalayam and went door to door to persuade the residents to get themselves vaccinated, a press release said. A special camp will be held till Sunday, December 5. Secretary to Health Udhayakumar, Director of Health G Sriramulu and other officials of the Department of Health explained to her the implementation of the vaccination programme.

Puducherry clocked 28 fresh cases of coronavirus on Saturday, raising the overall tally of infections to 1,29,056. The new cases identified at the end of examination of 2,514 samples were spread over Puducherry (15), Karaikal (7) and Mahe (6). Yanam, an enclave of Puducherry in Andhra Pradesh, did not report any fresh cases. One more person succumbed to the viral infection raising the overall death toll to 1,875.

G Sriramulu said there were 294 active cases, which comprised 58 patients in hospitals and the remaining 236 in home isolation. While 32 patients recovered and were discharged during the last 24 hours, the overall recoveries were 1,26,887, he said. The test positivity rate was 1.11% while fatality and recovery rates were 1.45% and 98.32% respectively.

The Health Department has so far tested 19.92 lakh samples, out of which 16.91 lakh were found to be negative.

The Puducherry government will reopen classes for students from class 1 to 8 from Monday, December 6, according to Education Minister A Namassivayam. The classes, according to the statement, will be held on a rotational basis for half-day and are not compulsory for students to attend. Online classes will also continue and students can opt for either mode of education.

With inputs from agencies