Puducherry declares public health emergency in Karaikal amid diarrhoea outbreakÂ

According to the Health Department, around 700 people have been admitted to hospitals with diarrhoea and a few cases of cholera have also been detected.

A public health emergency has been declared in Puducherryâ€™s Karaikal after an outbreak of acute diarrhoea cases over the past few days. According to the Health Department, more than 1600 people in Karaikal district have had diarrhoea and stomach pain-related issues in the past two weeks, The New Indian Express (TNIE) reported, with around 700 of them being admitted to hospitals. A few cases of cholera have also been detected in the district, with water contamination believed to be the main cause of the outbreak. The Directorate of Health and Family Welfare in Puducherry has declared a public health emergency as a result.

Director of Health G Sriramulu said that many cases of ADD (Acute Diarrhoeal Diseases) were reported from Karaikal and that most of the water samples were found unsatisfactory, The Hindu reported. The Health Department has advised the public to only drink water boiled for at least 20 minutes, eat food that is properly washed and cooked, and wash hands with soap before eating. The public has also been advised to avoid open defecation and to report to a hospital as soon as someone develops even mild symptoms. People have also been asked to alert authorities if any leak is found in the drinking water supply lines, according to TNIE. Schools and colleges in Karaikal will remain closed for three days starting from Monday, July 4, Puducherry Education Director Rudra Goud told PTI.

A team of doctors and health experts, along with the Director of Health, reportedly visited the district and inspected places which reported a high number of cases. The Health Department has said in a press release that measures are being taken to ensure the supply of safe drinking water at public places and hotels, The Hindu reported. Remedial measures are reportedly being taken by officials of the Health Department and Public Works Department and civic officials.