Puducherry CM Rangasamy finalises cabinet, ministers likely to be inducted on June 27

The Puducherry cabinet will now be a six-member ministry with four from the AINRC, including the Chief Minister, and two from the BJP.

news Politics

After more than 40 days of suspense, the cabinet formation in Puducherry finally took shape on Wednesday with Chief Minister N Rangasamy submitting a list of members to be included in his ministry, including two BJP MLAs, to Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. The list has been sent to the Union Home Ministry for its approval and that the cabinet expansion is likely to take place on June 27. "As the nod for the Ministry would be available soon, the induction of new Ministers into the Rangasamy headed cabinet would take place on June 27," Tamilisai told reporters. Earlier in the day, Rangasamy submitted the names of MLAs to be inducted in his cabinet to Soundararajan and it would now be a six-member Ministry with four from the AINRC, including the Chief Minister and two from the BJP.

The list contained names of three legislators from the AINRC, excluding the Chief Minister, and two from the BJP. The names of the new Ministers proposed by the CM could not be ascertained immediately. Though the AINRC-led NDA had swept the April 6 Assembly polls in this Union Territory, the Cabinet formation dragged on for long as the BJP initially insisted on a Deputy CM post for one of its MLAs but later settled for the post of the Assembly Speaker.

Soon after leading his alliance to a win, AINRC founder Rangasamy was sworn-in as Chief Minister on May 6 while BJP's 'Embalam' R Selvam was elected unopposed as Speaker of the Puducherry Assembly on June 16.

The AINRC and BJP constituting the NDA together have a strength of 16 MLAs and enjoy the support of three nominated legislators belonging to the BJP. The House has a total strength of 33, including the three nominated members. The BJP's representatives in the cabinet would include former Chief Minister A Namassivayam, a party source said.