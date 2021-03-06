Puducherry Assembly polls: Cong ready to form alliance with NR Cong to defeat BJP

Congress is ready to form an alliance with NR Congress to defeat the BJP, Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president AV Subramanian said on Saturday. This comes at a time when there are speculations that NR Congress might break the alliance with BJP.

NR Congress is a breakaway faction of Puducherry PCC and was formed by former Puducherry Chief Minister Rangasamy in 2011.

On Saturday, Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee president AB Subramanian said, “If we form an alliance with NR Congress, then the three parties, NR Congress-Congress-DMK along with the Left, VCK and Muslim parties can establish a government with a great majority and deliver good governance.”

“Today, BJP like ‘an asuran’ is implementing anti-democratic policies with money and power. When we want to defeat BJP, then we should form a secular alliance. However, the final decision remains with NR Congress and we are ready to sacrifice certain things to defeat BJP,” he said.

Congress has invited NR Congress a day after DMK invited former Chief Minister Rangasamy for forming an alliance and heading the Secular Democratic Alliance (SDA).

However, MLA V Saminathan nominated by Puducherry BJP, said BJP's alliance with All India NR Congress will continue and the decision will be revealed on Saturday.

The Puducherry government was dissolved on February 22 after Chief Minister V Narayanasamy's government failed to prove majority in the floor test. Narayanasamy also tendered his resignation as the Chief Minister and Puducherry came under Governor's rule.

Before the trust vote, several MLAs switched parties and tendered resignations putting the Narayanasamy-led government in a fix.

Just days before the floor test, the Union government also removed Kiran Bedi as the Lieutenant Governor, who Narayanasamy accused of blocking the government’s activities and schemes. However, Kiran Bedi was replaced with former TN BJP unit president and Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan, who took additional charge as Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry.

The Union Territory of Puducherry is going for polls along with Tamil Nadu on April 6, 2021.