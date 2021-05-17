‘Pudhupettai’ fame actor Nitish Veera succumbs to COVID-19

The actor has delivered memorable performances in many Tamil movies including ‘Kaala’, ‘Asuran’ and ‘Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu’, among others.

Flix Obituary

Tamil actor Nitish Veera, who has appeared in pivotal roles in many Kollywood movies including Dhanush starrer Pudhupettai and sports drama Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu, passed away on Monday, May 17 due to COVID-19. He was 45 years old. The young actor is well-known for his roles in Kaala and Asuran and has also reportedly played a key role in actor Vijay Sethupathi and Sruthi Haasan’s upcoming movie Laabam.

Nitish Veera was a native of Madurai and has two daughters, aged 7 and 8. Many members of the Tamil film fraternity took to social media to extend their condolences. Director Selvaraghavan, who directed the 2006 gangster drama Pudhupettai and gave Nitish his first significant break, shared a screengrab of Dhanush and Nitish from the movie and wrote, “REST IN PEACE MY "MANI” (sic).”

Expressing his heartfelt condolences, actor Vishnu Vishal, who has shared the screen with Nitish in a few movies, wrote, “#RIPNitishVeera It pains to write this... Acted with him in #Vennilakabbadikuzhu and #MaaveranKittu.. This covid second wave is taking away so many lives.. Be careful and keep your loved ones really close to you...”

Actor Ammu Abhirami who was Nitish’s co-star in the 2019 period action film Asuran, condoled Nitish’s sudden demise. “#Asuran #Nitishveera Shattered to hear that Nitish Anna is no more ,very shocking ,such a wonderful and caring co artist , never expected this , May his soul rest in peace.”

After making his debut with Pudhupettai, which received rave reviews for its hard-hitting story, Nitish appeared in the memorable role of Sekar in the 2009 film Vennila Kabbadi Kuzhu. He rose to fame with his performance in Pa Ranjith’s Kaala, where he essayed the role of Rajinikanth’s son.

The news of Nitish’s death comes at a time when many members of the Tamil film fraternity have succumbed to COVID-19 in recent times, including actors ‘Joker’ Thulasi, Maran and Sindhuja, and filmmaker KV Anand.