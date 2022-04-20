Public transport in Kerala to cost more from May 1: Details here

The state government on March 30 had announced that it has decided to hike minimum fares for travel by buses, auto rickshaws, taxis and quadricycles.

The Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in Kerala, on Wednesday, April 20, gave its nod for a hike in auto, taxi and bus fares, which will come into effect from May 1. The state government on March 30 had announced that it has decided to hike minimum fares for travel by buses, auto rickshaws, taxis and quadricycles.

According to a press statement from the Chief Minister’s Office, minimum auto fare has been raised from Rs 25 to Rs 30, while the taxi fares have been increased to Rs 200 and the minimum bus fares have gone up from Rs 8 to Rs 10. The government also said that it will be appointing a commission to examine the issue of increasing the student ticket rates.

“The fare of city fast has increased to Rs 12 from Rs 10; Fast passenger fare has increased from Rs14 to Rs 15; and Superfast services to Rs 22 from Rs 20. The fare of Express, Super Express, Super Air Express, Super Deluxe/Semi sleeper services, Luxury/Hi-tech and Aircondition services, Single axle services, Multi axle services and Low floor aircondition services will remain the same,” the release read.

Further, the fare of low floor non-aircondition services has been reduced from Rs 13 to Rs 10 and the minimum fare for AC sleeper services has been fixed at Rs 130.

The auto fare has increased from Rs 25 to Rs 30 for 1.5 kilometres as against the existing rate of Rs 25 for 1.5 kilometres. Thereafter, Rs 15 would be charged for every subsequent kilometre as against the existing Rs 12 per km. Similarly, the minimum fare for a quadricycle has been fixed at Rs 35 for 1.5 kilometres and Rs 15 would be charged for every subsequent kilometre.

For cars with engine capacity less than 1,500 cc (cubic capacity), the minimum rate would be increased to Rs 200 for the first five kilometres, from the existing rate of Rs 175 for five kilometres. Thereafter, Rs 18 would be charged for every subsequent kilometre as against the prevailing rate of Rs 15 per km. For vehicles with engine capacity more than 1,500 cc, the minimum rate would be increased to Rs 225 for the first 5 kilometres, from the existing rate of Rs 200, and thereafter, Rs 20 would be charged for every subsequent kilometre as against the prevailing rate of Rs 17 per km.

The Kerala State Private Bus Operators Federation (KSPBOF) has been up in arms demanding an increase in the minimum fare. It was after an assurance from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan last month that they called off their protest. Even though the minimum bus fare demanded was Rs 12, it was not accepted.

The last time the bus fare was revised was in 2018 when it was raised by Re 1 to Rs 8 and after that despite numerous demands, the bus fare was not increased.

The KSPBOF's demand to raise the student fare to Rs 6 has not become a reality as the government is waiting for a report from a committee before deciding on this.

There are 12,500 private buses which operate in Kerala and are the backbone of the daily travel of the common man as the state-run State Road Transport Corporation has around 6,500 buses only. The bus operators have been in dire straits on account of high operating costs. High diesel price, inability to make payments to bus workers and the cost of servicing buses are other reasons which have made their going tough.

(With IANS inputs)