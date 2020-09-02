PUBG and 117 Chinese apps banned by government of India

Other apps banned include Baidu, WeChat Work, Ludo, Music - Mp3 Player and several editing and racings platforms.

The government of India, on Wednesday, banned 118 more Chinese applications in India, including the immensely popular video game Player Unknown Battlegrounds (PUBG) app. The government said that it is doing so under the Section 69A of the Information Technology Act read with the relevant provisions of the Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking of Access of Information by Public) Rules 2009

The apps banned include PUBG MOBILE LITE, PUBG MOBILE Nordic Map: Livik, Baidu, WeChat Work, Ludo, Music - Mp3 Player and several editing and racings platforms.

The government added that the 118 apps have been banned “in view of the emergent nature of threats and that there is information that “they are engaged in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order.”

According to Rajdip Gupta, Founder of Cobx Gaming, 50 million gamers in India played PUBG in 2019. It was however not banned by the government initially as it is not entirely Chinese. The game has been created and managed by Bluehole which is a South Korean organisation.

“In the interest of sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India and security of the State. And using the sovereign powers, the Government of India has decided to block the usage of certain Apps, used in both mobile and non-mobile Internet enabled devices. These apps are listed in the attached appendix,” a statement by the Ministry of Information Technology said.

“This move will safeguard the interests of crores of Indian mobile and internet users. This decision is a targeted move to ensure safety, security and sovereignty of Indian cyberspace,” the statement added.

The decision comes after the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre, Ministry of Home Affairs has also sent an exhaustive recommendation for blocking these malicious apps, the government said.

