PSG Hospitals, MGM Healthcare tie up to offer heart-lung transplants in Coimbatore

The MoU establishes a Comprehensive Centre of Excellence for Heart & Lung Transplantation and Heart Failure Clinic at PSG Hospitals to support patients.

PSG Hospitals, one of Coimbatore’s leading multi-specialty hospitals, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with MGM Healthcare, a super-specialty, quaternary care hospital in Chennai, on January 7, 2021. The MoU establishes a Comprehensive Centre of Excellence for Heart & Lung Transplantation and Heart Failure Clinic at PSG Hospitals to support patients with very complex and chronic heart and lung ailments.

PSG is one of the leading hospitals in this part of the region to perform various transplantations like kidney, liver and dual lung transplantations successfully. The transplantation team comprises of dedicated surgeons, anaesthetists and intensivists who are supported by perfusionists, technicians and nurses. MGM Healthcare will fortify the transplantation of heart-lung and heart failure management in this region.

“MGM Healthcare is one of the leading hospitals for heart-lung transplant and heart failure management across the country today. This MoU with PSG Hospitals will further our collective cause of providing better healthcare facilities in a country that has a high mortality rate due to cardiovascular disease,” said Dr Prashanth Rajagopalan, Director, MGM Healthcare.

As a result of this MoU, a trained team of cardiologists, pulmonologists, transplant surgeons, dedicated anaesthetists and intensivists ably supported by a team of technicians, perfusionists and nurses, will deliver world-class care at Coimbatore.

Speaking about the partnership, Dr KR Balakrishnan, Director, Institute of Heart & Lung Transplant and Mechanical Circulatory Support, MGM Healthcare, said, “Our clinical team at MGM Healthcare will be working closely with the clinical team at PSG Hospitals to establish the heart and lung transplant and heart failure management programmes, and provide treatment options for patients in both institutions. We provide advanced medical care, especially for those with serious and critical cardiac and pulmonary-related conditions who are unable to cope with normal life, even with maximum possible medical treatment.”