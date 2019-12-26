PS Mithran reacts to Sivakarthikeyan’s 'Hero' plagiarism charges

Kollywood

Director K Bhagyaraj of the Writers’ Union sent out a press note that the core plot of 'Hero' and the story of assistant director Bosco Prabhu are same.

Director PS Mithran, whose last release was the Sivakarthikeyan starrer Hero, is distraught over plagiarism allegations on his film. Soon after director K Bhagyaraj of the Writers’ Union sent out a press note that the core plot of Hero and the story of assistant director Bosco Prabhu are same, director PS Mithran pointed out that the members of the union should have compared the screenplay and not the core plot as done now.

At the press meet, Mithran said, "The story of the film was incorporated from many stories from newspaper articles and real-life incidents. Writers union are speaking only on the basis of the synopsis and they say the synopsis is matching not the entire story. Comparing the synopsis or basic crux of the film and declare plagiarism charges is unfair. I pleaded them to compare the screenplay of the two scripts but they refused. We worked for 446 days on the film, and I have an entire audio recording of the process. It is my filmmaking Bible."

The director added that he has given credits and remuneration to three people for working in Hero and there was no need for him to use someone else’s story without giving them due credit.

It may be noted here that Sivakarthikeyan’s Hero hit the marquee on December 20 to cash in on the Christmas holidays and is receiving mixed reviews at the box office. This film also starred Kalyani Priyadarshan, Ivana, Arjun, Vivek and Robo Shankar.

KJR Studios bankrolled this venture, George C Williams and Ruben did the film’s cinematography and editing respectively and Yuvan Shankar composed its music.

Meanwhile, according to reports actor Karthi has signed up with director PS Mithran for his next film. Karthi will begin work on this film after Ponniyin Selvan.

(Content provided by Digital Native)