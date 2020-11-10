Pruthvi Ambaar roped in for Shiva Rajkumar-Vijay Milton film

Yet to be titled, the film will be bankrolled by Krishna Sarthak.

Acclaimed filmmaker Vijay Milton first directed the Tamil film Azhagai Irukkirai Bayamai Irukkirathu but it was the critically acclaimed Goli Soda that shot him into the limelight as a director. The cinematographer-turned-director announced some time ago that he will be directing a film with Kannada star Shiva Rajkumar in the lead. He then surprised film buffs with the announcement that Daali Dhananjay will also be a part of the star cast. Incidentally, Shiva Rajkumar and Dhananjay had shared screen space in Tagaru earlier, which turned out to be a big hit.

While this news was a treat for fans, here comes another interesting report. Dia fame Pruthvi Ambaar has also been signed up to play a pivotal role in the upcoming film. The filmmakers are now busy scouting for a suitable heroine and are expected to make an official announcement soon. To be titled yet, this Shiva Rajkumar starrer will be bankrolled by Krishna Sarthak.

Shiva Rajkumar currently has three films â€“ Bhajarangi 2, RDX and Bhairathi Ranagallu in different stages of production. Directed by Harsha, Bhajarangi 2 has Bhavana sharing screen space with Shiva Rajkumar. The technical crew of Bhajarangi 2 comprises Arjun Janya for music, J Swamy to handle the camera and Deepu S Kumar for editing. The film was scheduled to hit the marquee in April this year but was postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

The starâ€™s other film, RDX, is directed by Ravi Arasu, with dialogues penned by Chandramouli. The technical crew includes Charan Raj for music and M Saravanan for cinematography with Rajasekar choreographing the stunts and Durairaj taking care of the art direction. Sathya Jyothi Films, a well-known banner in the Tamil film industry, is bankrolling RDX. Shiva Rajkumar plays the character RD Xavier, from which the filmâ€™s title is derived.

Shiva Rajkumar also has Bhairathi Ranagallu in the pipeline. This film is directed by Mufti director Narthan and will be Shiva Rajkumarâ€™s landmark 125th film. Incidentally, the star played the role of Bhairathi Ranagal in Mufti. This neo-noir action crime thriller film had the lead star playing a gang boss named Bhairathi Ranagal. The role still remains unforgettable in the minds of movie buffs. Mufti, which hit the silver screens in 2017, was bankrolled by Jayanna and Bhogendra under the banner Jayanna Combines. Ravi Basrur had composed music for this venture with Naveen Kumar wielding the camera and Harish Komme editing.

Shiva Rajkumar recently gave the nod to work with debut director Kotresh Chapparadahalli. Reports suggest that the shooting of this film may begin early next month and an official word on the cast and crew is expected to be out soon.

It was also revealed that Shiva Rajkumar had inked a deal to play the lead role in a Telugu-Kannada bilingual. Entrepreneur turned producer Srikanth Dhulipudi will be bankrolling the film under his banner with Ram Dhulipudi wielding the megaphone. Reports say that the hero will be seen playing an army officer, which has fans looking forward to more info on this project.

