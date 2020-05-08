Provide PPE, charge higher fares: Cab drivers’ association writes to PM Modi

The Indian Federation of App-based Transport Workers, in its letter to the PM, has also asked for a screen to be put between the driver and passenger in the vehicle.

Atom Coronavirus

For scores of Ola and Uber drivers, the Ministry of Home Affairs allowing cabs to ply in orange and green zones has come as a sigh of relief after having no income for the past 40 days.

Despite Ola and Uber unveiling measures to help them during this period, several drivers and driver associations have alleged that the financial assistance reached a very small percentage of drivers, leaving many without any support.

The Indian Federation of App-based Transport Workers (IFAT) has now written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking relief for drivers who continue to have no income, while suggesting some steps that can be taken to ensure safety and well-being of drivers who are resuming work.

“For the last over 40 days, due to the lockdown their savings have dwindled, ration stocks in households have depleted, debts have mounted while they have taken new loans - all this while trying to deal with an unprecedented crisis,” IFAT said in the letter.

IFAT has said in the letter that companies (Ola, Uber etc.), should provide proper Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits, sanitizers, disinfectants etc.

They have asked for a screen to be put between the driver and passenger in the vehicle.

IFAT is also seeking an increase in fares for app-based cabs in view of higher petrol and diesel prices to offset drivers’ additional expenses. It also wants the commission that the company takes from the driver’s earnings to be reduced from 20% to 5% so that the financially straddled drivers will be able to earn more out of each ride.

The letter stated state governments should issue proper guidelines to police and other administrative agencies on the permissions for the cab aggregators and delivery companies to ensure drivers and delivery executives are not questioned or harassed.

IFAT also wants the moratorium on EMIs of vehicle loans to be extended for another three months, or to be waived off altogether, while ensuring that no interest is levied on the lapsed EMIs.

Read: No income, EMIs to pay, inadequate relief: Ola, Uber drivers struggle to make ends meet

Other suggestions include a state minimum wage for food delivery riders till the pandemic situation is under control, a three-month extension of validity of drivers’ documents like driving license, registration, the vehicle’s fitness certificate, road tax, third party insurance.

While services have resumed in orange and green zones, IFAT has also claimed that that not all app-based cab aggregator companies have educated drivers about safety measures needed to be taken when they can restart services.

On Monday, following the easing of restrictions, Ola resumed operations in 100 cities in green and orange zones, along with safety protocols for drivers and customers.

It said that driver-partners will be provided with masks, sanitizers and disinfectants and can avail these at all walk-in centres across cities.

As a protocol, all rides will be driven only across the identified safe zones and to ensure every driver-partner adheres to the safety rules, a mandatory selfie authentication mechanism has been put into place before and after every ride.

Furthermore, all cars will be cleaned and sanitized after each ride and a flexible cancellation policy has also been introduced under which both the customer and driver-partner can cancel the ride if they feel the other party is not following the rules or not wearing a mask.

So far, Uber has not unveiled any such measures for its driver partners.

Also read: Cab, auto drivers in Bengaluru remain helpless amidst lockdown