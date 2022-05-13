â€˜Prove what you allege or apologiseâ€™: KTR warns of legal action against Bandi Sanjay

KT Rama Rao was responding to Bandi Sanjay's allegation that several students of Intermediate colleges killed themselves, due to the minister's negligence.

news Politics

Telangana's Cabinet Minister KT Rama Rao has warned state BJP president and Member of Parliament (MP) Bandi Sanjay Kumar of legal action for making baseless allegations. "BS Kumar, if you don't stop this ludicrous, baseless & irresponsible allegations, I'll be constrained to take legal action (sic)," KTR tweeted, responding to Sanjay's allegation that due to the minister's negligence, 27 students of Intermediate junior colleges killed themselves.

KTR, as Rama Rao is popularly known, demanded the BJP leader to either prove his allegation or publicly apologise. "If you have an iota of evidence to prove what you allege, please put it in public domain or else apologise publicly for this BS rhetoric," KTR wrote. KTR is minister for industries, information technology, municipal administration and urban development in the Cabinet headed by his father and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

During his ongoing 'Praja sangrama yatra', Sanjay had made the allegation while referring to the deaths of several Intermediate students in 2019 allegedly due to the bungling in evaluation of answer sheets and publication of results. However, after re-verification of the answer sheets of these students, Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) denied any technical errors in processing of the results.

Meanwhile, KTR once again slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for alleged discrimination against Telangana. "Modi Ji, You are the PM of India not just Gujarat. What about the lakhs of young boys & girls of Telangana whom you've denied the opportunity to become doctors by NOT sanctioning even one medical college in last 8 years? Why this discrimination against a performing state? (sic)" asked the minister. KTR was reacting to a report that the Prime Minister got emotional while talking to one of the beneficiaries of government schemes in Gujarat. When the beneficiary told Modi about his daughter's dream of becoming a doctor, he turned emotional and offered help in fulfilling her dream.

