‘Proud moment for Telugu people’: CMs Jagan, KCR on Naatu Naatu's Oscar win

“The words used in the song reflect Telangana culture and the taste of Telugu people,” Telangana Chief Minister KCR said.

Flix Oscars 2023

The Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana expressed happiness over the Oscar victory for the song Naatu Naatu from the Telugu film RRR. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated music composer MM Keeravani, director SS Rajamouli, and the entire team of RRR for winning the coveted Academy Award in the best original song category.

"The song, written by Chandra Bose and rendered by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, had amplified the notations of a variety of genres with effect, pace, beat and depth fluttering the Telugu prowess on the international scale to create history," Jagan said.

CM Jagan said that the Telugu flag is “flying higher” with the Oscar win. The song had earlier won a Golden Globe, a Critics Choice Award, and a Hollywood Critics Association Film Award. “I’m filled with pride on a Telugu song, that so beautifully celebrates our folk heritage, being given its due recognition internationally today,” Jagan said. Congratulating the team of RRR, the Chief Minister further said: “Thank you for making me, crores of Telugu people across the world and all Indians incredibly proud.”

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao issued a statement calling the achievement “a proud moment for all Telugu people.” “A Telugu cinema (RRR) has proved its mettle to the global audience and won the prestigious Oscar award. The words used in the song reflect Telangana culture and the taste of Telugu people. It is also a mirror to the lifestyle of Telugu people,” CM KCR said and conveyed his special wishes to lyricist Chandrabose, who hails from the Jayashankar Bhupalpally district in Telangana.