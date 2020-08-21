Protests erupt after govt doctor’s suicide in Mysuru, reportedly due to work pressure

Doctors have threatened to go on strike unless ZP CEO Prashant Kumar Mishra is suspended and arrested.

When Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar visited Nanjangud to pay his tributes to a government doctor who took his life, he was faced with a fiery speech from Dr Kalavathi, one of the deceased doctor's colleagues. "Take your breaking news and go. Will you come here and give Rs 30 lakh compensation? To hell with your worthiness. We don't want that. We want Nagendra back," the doctor fired off in a passionate plea to the minister.

The incident took place after Nanjangud Taluk (Mysuru district) Health Officer, SR Nagendra. took his life on Thursday morning. He was a government doctor who was handling COVID-19 cases and died by suicide reportedly due to severe work pressure.

Sudhakar was surrounded by a group of doctors who called for action be taken against Zilla Panchayat CEO Prashanth Kumar Mishra over Nagendra's death.

"We want Zilla Panchayat CEO Prashanth Kumar Mishra suspended and arrested for abetting suicide under section 306 of the Indian Penal Code," Dr Ravindra, another colleague of SR Nagendra told TNM.

Colleagues of SR Nagendra accused ZP CEO Prashanth Kumar Mishra of abetting the suicide by asking the doctor to keep up with high demands of conducting antigen tests for COVID-19.

An audio conversation purportedly between Dr Nagendra and a senior district level officer who is heard taking him to task for not conducting enough tests, has gone viral. "How many swabs have to be taken and how many are you extracting? Is it a joke? Have you come here to play? You are playing with the patients. For a week if you are conducting only 25 or 26 (COVID) tests (a day), then I will teach you a lesson. You were supposed to do 150 tests a day," the officer is heard shouting at Dr Nagendra. Meanwhile, the protesting doctors appealed to Sudhakar to check Nagendra's mobile phone records for proof. The doctors said the phone was seized by officials following his death.

Representing the medical fraternity on coronavirus duty in Mysuru, Dr Ravindra made a passionate plea to the minister. "Look at the attendance register. Ever since the outbreak of coronavirus, Nagendra has not taken any leave. He was staying alone for six months because he was afraid that his family may get the coronavirus," a teary eyed Dr Ravindra told Minister Sudhakar.

The Karnataka State Medical Doctors Association has threatened to go on a statewide strike from Monday if those responsible for Dr Nagendra's death are not suspended. "Barring emergency cases, no cases will be taken up from Monday," a KSMDA statement said.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has ordered an inquiry into the suicide of the doctor. He also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh for the deceased Health Officer’s family."Dr SR Nagendra has said he was taking his own life as he was frustrated due to the harassment by his superiors. I will order a detailed inquiry into the matter to find out the truth behind the incident," the Chief Minister told reporters.

"Generally Rs 30 lakh is given to the doctors who die in line of duty but considering this as a special case, Rs 50 lakh will be given (to his family) and I have also decided to give a government job to anyone of the family,” he added.

Later, the Chief Minister said the inquiry will be completed in seven days. He also said that besides Rs 50 lakh, whatever is due to be given to the next of the kin will be given expeditiously.

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar announced that the party will hold a candlelight vigil over Nagendra's death in Bengaluru on Friday evening.

