Protests against CAA and NRC held in three cities in Finland

Protests were held in Helsinki, Turku and Tampere, where slogans were raised and the Preamble to the Indian Constitution was read.

Protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens were held in three cities across Finland on January 26, in solidarity with the protests happening in India. The protests were held at Helsinki, Tampere and Turku, where protesters braved the cold weather. Over 100 Indians were present at these marches.

Protesters said they were against the use of police force on peaceful protesters, and called for the revoking of CAA. The protesters also said that the Government of India should focus on reviving the economy and developing the country instead.

In Helsinki, the protest began in front of Oodi Library, Helsinki’s latest world-famous attraction. The march, which was carried out through the center of the city, passed through Helsinki Railway Station, Aleksanterinkatun and ended at the Helsinki Cathedral.

At the Helsinki Cathedral, speeches were given on the CAA and the NRC, along with the importance of safeguarding India's Constitution. Some chanted slogans, while others sang songs. In conclusion, the Preamble was read, and the national anthem was sung.

In the other two cities, too, protests were held at the city centre, where the Preamble was read. In Turku, representatives from Amnesty International, Finland, also made speeches in Finnish on the ongoing crackdown on dissent in India.

Similarly, in Tampere, along with singing songs and raising slogans, they also recited Rabindranath Tagore’ poem, Where the Mind is without Fear.

Protesters handed leaflets to onlookers, explaining their reasons for the protests and what they hoped to achieve by doing this.

Earlier, on December 21, 2019, too, Indians gathered in Helsinki from various parts of Finland to protest against the CAA and NRC.

