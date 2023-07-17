Protesters in Mysuru demand reopening of Sowjanyaâ€™s murder case

The 17-year-old girl was raped and killed near Snanaghatta in Dharmasthala on October 9, 2012.

news Protest

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Mysuru on July 17, demanding a reinvestigation into the murder case of Sowjanya. The 17-year-old girl was raped and killed near Snanaghatta in Dharmasthala on October 9, 2012. The protesters marched from Nanjaraj Bahadur Choultry to Gandhi Square demanding justice for Sowjanya. The protest march was organised by Odanadi Seva Samsthe, a Mysuru-based NGO, and drew participation from various groups under the banner of Pragatipara Sanghatanegala Okkoota (Coalition of Progressive Organisations).

Stanley, the director of Odanadi Seva Samsthe, emphasised the need for justice during the protest. He stated, "As citizens of this country, it is our duty to condemn this incident. The protests will not cease until justice is served. We are determined to uncover the truth and ensure that the real culprits are investigated and brought to justice. We urge the Chief Minister and the Home Minister to reopen the case and conduct a thorough reinvestigation."

Sowjanya's mother, Kusumavati, who also participated in the protest, expressed her anguish and frustration over the prolonged quest for justice. She said, "For the past eleven years, I have been tirelessly protesting to seek justice for my daughter. I even caution young girls visiting Dharmasthala to be aware and avoid facing the same fate as my daughter."

After 11 years, a court acquitted the lone accused, Santhosh Rao, of all charges. Right from the beginning, the family had maintained their scepticism about Santhosh's involvement and alleged that the case had not been adequately investigated. They further accused three individuals, Malik Jain, Dheeraj Jain, and Udaya Jain, who are friends of Nischal Jain, the nephew of Rajya Sabha MP D Veerendra Heggade, the hereditary administrator of the renowned Dharmasthala Temple, of having connections to the case. The family alleged that the police shielded the real culprits due to their proximity to Veerendra Heggade.

The case had seen a series of investigative transfers over the years. In November 2012, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) assumed control of the investigation but found no evidence against Malik, Udaya, and Dheeraj Jain. In November 2013, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over, but their focus remained primarily on Santhosh Rao as the prime suspect.

(TNM is using the name of the victim with written permission from her mother)