Protest in Ponnani brewing over possible CPI(M) candidature for P Nandakumar

Party sympathisers staged a protest in Ponnani on Monday with a banner that read, “The party will correct the leaders, the people will correct the party.”

Though the final list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly polls has yet to be released, the possible candidature of P Nandakumar in the Ponnani constituency for the CPI(M) has led to protests from party sympathisers in the area. The state will go to the polls on April 6. CPI(M) is the largest constituent of the ruling Left Democratic Front.

The protest is over the consideration of P Nandakumar as a candidate from the Ponnani constituency in the northern Malappuram district. Ponnani is the constituency of the sitting Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan.

Due to the CPI(M) Kerala unit’s rule that excludes those who have consecutively contested and won twice, Sreeramakrishnan is not being considered this time. He won consecutive elections in 2011 and 2016.

According to media reports, the secretaries of three Branch Committees in Ponnani — TK Mashood, Nawas Nakkola, and Jamal — resigned on Tuesday in protest. However, Ponnani Area Committee Secretary Kamaluddin told TNM that the resignation rumours are not true.

On Monday, a protest was held in Ponnani by party sympathisers, with the banners that read, “The party will correct its leaders, people will correct the party.” Kamaluddin said that it was neither party members nor anti-party people who staged the protest, but party sympathisers. He noted that none of the three secretaries in question took part in the protest.

Branch and Area committees are regional units of the CPI(M). It’s said that Nandakumar is a local leader who lacks mass acceptance, as a result of which, his candidature is being opposed by party sympathisers, and even by some party members. Sources say his proximity to the party leadership is a possible reason behind him being considered as the candidate for the constituency.

Those who oppose Nandakumar prefer TM Siddique for his ties to the people. Siddique is considered to be capable of taking on the Indian Union Muslim League.(IUML), Congress ally in the Opposition United Democratic Front , for he has been working actively for the party in the region, according to reports and sources. IUML has strong presence in Ponnani.

