Property tax halved, concession on fees: Karnataka's relief package for tourism sector

The Karnataka Tourism Society had written a memorandum to the Chief Minister and the Tourism Minister on June 1, listing out several demands.

news COVID-19

The Karnataka government has announced several measures to support the ailing tourism sector, which has been majorly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Tourism Minister CP Yogesh on Thursday said that the property tax will be halved for hotels, resorts, restaurants and entertainment parks for the current financial year, according to media reports. In addition, the fixed charges for electricity bills for the months of April, May and June too will be waived off for these establishments. According to reports, further concession has been allowed in other fees these establishments pay to the government. Deccan Herald reported that for excise license fees and other such charges, commercial enterprises have been given an option to pay only half of the amount now and the rest can be paid before the end of the calendar year.

In addition to these announcements, the DH report said that the government will pay Rs 5,000 to registered tourist guides. The one-time financial relief is in line with the state governmentâ€™s relief package announced by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to provide support to families of workers in the unorganised sector. The Hindu reported that the tourism sector has hailed this relief package announced by the Tourism Minister. The report said that the Karnataka Tourism Society has issued a release stating that these announcements will help the battered sector recuperate the industry and many others, who indirectly depend on tourism for their livelihoods.

Seeking a relief package as done for some other sectors, the Karnataka Tourism Society had written a memorandum to the Chief Minister and the Tourism Minister on June 1, according to reports. The association had made demands with respect to the concessions that have been granted in this relief package. Other than these, they had also asked for an exemption from paying the quarterly road tax for vehicles.