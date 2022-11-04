In promo video, fans shed blood and their head to get Ramya to return to acting

Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare, Nithin Krishnamurthy's directorial debut, has been pitched as a pop culture comedy-drama that features events occurring in a boys' hostel.

A darkly comic promotional video for upcoming film Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare, featuring actor-turned-politician Ramya, has gone viral on social media. In the video, the cast of the film and a group of actors posing as Ramya's fans are seen pleading for her to make a comeback to acting and join the team of Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare.

The promo video, named ‘Queen is Back,’ starts with fans protesting over the delay in Ramya’s return to the film industry as an actor. Some fans are seen worshipping and praying to Ramya’s idol, while others resort to various gimmicks to seek Ramya’s return. “As Ramya is vegan, we are serving vegan milkshakes,” says Ramya’s fan in the promo video, as people line up to get their share of the milkshake. Posters and banners placed throughout the video read, “We want Ramya” and “Ramya Come back”. Some even shed their blood, and their head, in the actor’s name.

Ever since she quit cinema to pursue a career in politics, fans have been hoping that Ramya would eventually return to acting. Years after her last release, Ramya had recently made the official announcement of her comeback to the film industry as a producer, with the launch of her production house AppleBox Studios. Ramya had also announced that she would soon be making a comeback with the Raj B Shetty directorial, Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye, but later opted out of the project.

It was in 2012 that Ramya quit her career in cinema to join politics as a member of the Indian Youth Congress. She went on to win the bye-elections in 2013 and became the Member of Parliament from Karnataka’s Mandya constituency. She was also appointed the national head of Congress's digital team. Her original name being Divya Spandana, it was in 2004 when she made her debut in the Tamil film Kuththu that she began to use the stage name Ramya. Her first Kannada movie was Abhi (2006) starring the late actor Puneeth Rajkumar. She was last seen in Nagarahavu in (2016), directed by Kodi Ramakrishna with visual effects by Makuta.

Tell me one heroine in Kannada who has been celebrated in these last 8 years as like Ramya.. Literally NO ONE!! https://t.co/yZQqXDpqNG — CINEMAKARAN (@cinema_karan) November 3, 2022

