Corona virus live

Irrfan Khan passed away on Wednesday at the age of 53 after battling a neuroendocrine tumour since 2018.

Flix Death Wednesday, April 29, 2020 - 12:54
TNM Staff

In a profound loss to the world of international cinema, actor Irrfan Khan passed away on Wednesday at the age of 53. Grief-stricken messages and condolences poured in as news of the actor’s death spread online, with many grappling to come to terms with his passing.  

Shoojit Sircar, who directed him in the 2015 Hindi film Piku, was the first celebrity to break the news on Twitter. Irrfan had been battling a neuroendocrine tumour since 2018 and had been admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital for a colon infection on Tuesday.

An outpouring of messages from actors, directors, politicians, journalists and sportspersons were posted following the tragic news. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Irrfan's demise is a loss to the world of cinema and theatre.

"Irrfan Khan’s demise is a loss to the world of cinema and theatre. He will be remembered for his versatile performances across different mediums. My thoughts are with his family, friends and admirers. May his soul rest in peace," he tweeted.

President of India Ram Nath Kovid also expressed grief and expressed condolences to the actor's family.

President of the Indian National Congress, Sonia Gandhi, also tweeted her condolences.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan, who was his co-star in the Hindi film Billu, mourned the death of his "friend, inspiration and the greatest actor of all times."

Actor Anupam Kher tweeted a video expressing his condolences. “Nothing can be more heartbreaking and tragic than the news of the passing away of a dear friend, one of the finest actors and a wonderful human being Irrfan Khan. Saddest day!! May his soul rest in peace,” he said.

Actor Amitabh Bachchan, his co-star from the movie Piku, said Irrfan’s passing has created a huge vacuum in the world of cinema. 

Several other members of the film industry too expressed their grief at his passing.

“Saddened beyond measure by the passing of a human being I had never met, but who gladdened my heart and the hearts of millions with his incandescent talent,” tweeted Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, Union Minister Babul Supriyo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal were among those who took to Twitter to condole his death.

Congress MP Rahul tweeted that Irrfan will be greatly missed. 

Several journalists as well as sportspersons too took to Twitter to condole his death.

An actor beyond excellence, Irrfan was honoured with the Padma Shri, India’s fourth highest civilian honour, in 2011 for his contribution to the field of arts. He was also awarded the National Film Award for Best Actor for Paan Singh Tomar. 

The actor was last seen in Angrezi Medium, which also starred Kareena Kapoor. His notable works include Maqbool, Piku, Haider, The Lunchbox, Paan Singh Tomar, Haasil, Qarib Qarib Singlle and Hindi Medium. He was also seen in several Hollywood movies, including Slumdog Millionaire,  Life of Pi, The Namesake, Inferno, The Amazing Spider-man and Jurassic World. 