A prolific actor, gone too soon: India mourns death of Irrfan Khan

Irrfan Khan passed away on Wednesday at the age of 53 after battling a neuroendocrine tumour since 2018.

In a profound loss to the world of international cinema, actor Irrfan Khan passed away on Wednesday at the age of 53. Grief-stricken messages and condolences poured in as news of the actor’s death spread online, with many grappling to come to terms with his passing.

Shoojit Sircar, who directed him in the 2015 Hindi film Piku, was the first celebrity to break the news on Twitter. Irrfan had been battling a neuroendocrine tumour since 2018 and had been admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital for a colon infection on Tuesday.

My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again.. condolences to Sutapa and Babil.. you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om shanti. Irfaan Khan salute. — Shoojit Sircar (@ShoojitSircar) April 29, 2020

An outpouring of messages from actors, directors, politicians, journalists and sportspersons were posted following the tragic news.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Irrfan's demise is a loss to the world of cinema and theatre.

"Irrfan Khan’s demise is a loss to the world of cinema and theatre. He will be remembered for his versatile performances across different mediums. My thoughts are with his family, friends and admirers. May his soul rest in peace," he tweeted.

President of India Ram Nath Kovid also expressed grief and expressed condolences to the actor's family.

Saddened by the untimely demise of noted actor Irrfan Khan. A rare talent and a brilliant actor, his diverse roles and remarkable performances will remain etched in our memories. A big loss to the world of cinema and millions of film lovers. Condolences to his family & admirers. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 29, 2020

President of the Indian National Congress, Sonia Gandhi, also tweeted her condolences.

Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi writes to Mrs Sutapa Sikdar expressing her deepest condolences on the sad & untimely demise of legendary actor Irrfan Khan. pic.twitter.com/bmeHJ7uiaY — Congress (@INCIndia) April 29, 2020

Actor Shah Rukh Khan, who was his co-star in the Hindi film Billu, mourned the death of his "friend, inspiration and the greatest actor of all times."

My friend...inspiration & the greatest actor of our times. Allah bless your soul Irrfan bhai...will miss you as much as cherish the fact that you were part of our lives.

“पैमाना कहे है कोई, मैखाना कहे है दुनिया तेरी आँखों को भी, क्या क्या ना कहे है” Love u pic.twitter.com/yOVoCete4A — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 29, 2020

Actor Anupam Kher tweeted a video expressing his condolences. “Nothing can be more heartbreaking and tragic than the news of the passing away of a dear friend, one of the finest actors and a wonderful human being Irrfan Khan. Saddest day!! May his soul rest in peace,” he said.

Nothing can be more heartbreaking and tragic than the news of passing away of a dear friend, one of the finest actors and a wonderful human being #IrrfanKhan. Saddest day!! May his soul rest in peace. #OmShanti pic.twitter.com/QSm05p7PfU — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) April 29, 2020

Actor Amitabh Bachchan, his co-star from the movie Piku, said Irrfan’s passing has created a huge vacuum in the world of cinema.

T 3516 - .. just getting news of the passing of Irfaan Khan .. this is a most disturbing and sad news ..

An incredible talent .. a gracious colleague .. a prolific contributor to the World of Cinema .. left us too soon .. creating a huge vacuum ..

Several other members of the film industry too expressed their grief at his passing.

Thank you for those indelible movie memories....thank you for raising the bar as an artist ...thank you for enriching our Cinema....we will miss you terribly Irrfan but will always always be immensely grateful for your presence in our lives.....our cinema....we salute you — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 29, 2020

For always believing with such certainty and saying “it’s just the beginning!”

Remembering you, Irrfan. मेरा सलाम। pic.twitter.com/jwcbxUbo81 — Parvathy Thiruvothu (@parvatweets) April 29, 2020

Saddened to hear the terrible news of Irrfan khan's passing away. An amazing actor who got global recognition.He can never be replaced.His intensity & charming demeanour will remain imprinted in our hearts.Dear Irrfan, we will miss you & you’ll be remembered forever. #IrrfanKhan — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) April 29, 2020

Extremely saddened to hear the loss of Irrfan Khan. May his soul rest in peace #RIPIrrfanKhan pic.twitter.com/JT6uWgagTj — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) April 29, 2020

When we thought nothing could make us feel worse,this happened. I think I will refuse to believe you are no more by watching all your work time n again n again n again. I have known you that way n shall continue to know you that way for ever. You ARE the best we have #IrrfanKhan — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) April 29, 2020

A fantastic costar, an actor par excellence ,and a beautiful human being , you are irreplaceable #irrfankhan. ⁦@irrfank⁩ We lost you too soon! Unbelievable. Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/QdEBiSUegw — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) April 29, 2020

#IrrfanKhan was truly a one of a kind actor and the magic he brought to the screen will be sorely missed. RIP. #gonetosoon — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) April 29, 2020

Our Irrfan has gone ! Actor , ( for me a co-writer ) , humanist , secular and spiritual . A man in search of beauty , meaning and a connection with the universe . He was brutally honest , yet very kind . And that smile , how I’ll miss that smile ! — Sudhir Mishra (@IAmSudhirMishra) April 29, 2020

We have lost one of the finest Actor. He fought till the very end. Irrfan Khan you shall always be missed. Condolences to the Family. #IrrfanKhan #RestInPeace — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) April 29, 2020

Absolutely shocked and sad to hear about the demise of #IrrfanKhan. What a brilliant actor he was! Thank you for the memories sir! India will miss you legend! RIP pic.twitter.com/urvNtfK1Co — Nivin Pauly (@NivinOfficial) April 29, 2020

Just when we thought 2020 couldn’t get any worse, it does. Heartbroken and shocked to hear the grave news.

Gone too soon #IrrfanKhan.

May his soul rest in peace. — Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) April 29, 2020

Too soon to leave @irrfank Ji. Your work always left me in awe. You’re one of the finest actors I know, I wish you stayed longer. You deserved more time. Strength to the family at this time. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) April 29, 2020

Maine dil se kaha, dhoond laana khushi Nasamajh laya gum, to yeh gum hi sahi...Remember singing this song holding his hand when I met him after he was diagnosed. He smiled .The warmth of your smile will forever linger my friend. Alvida dost pic.twitter.com/camRkKqimC — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) April 29, 2020

So heartbreaking to see an artist die ahead of his creative peak, with so much more to offer. Unsettling!

You will forever be remembered and your craft will pass on to generations. Rest in peace, Irrfan Khan! — Neeraj Ghaywan (@ghaywan) April 29, 2020

Extremely painful.. Ahh ..too early Irfan..thank you for your contribution to the collective global art .. we will miss you . RIP pic.twitter.com/9NrNFRwlh4 — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) April 29, 2020

Rest in peace @irrfank you have no idea what your kindness meant to me at a time I was at my least confident . My condolences to your family and loved ones. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) April 29, 2020

“Saddened beyond measure by the passing of a human being I had never met, but who gladdened my heart and the hearts of millions with his incandescent talent,” tweeted Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.

Saddened beyond measure by the passing of a human being I had never met, but who gladdened my heart and the hearts of millions with his incandescent talent. RIP @irrfank, gone when he had so much more to give https://t.co/4qscNrSfQv — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 29, 2020

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, Union Minister Babul Supriyo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal were among those who took to Twitter to condole his death.

Irfan Khan was a versatile actor. Sorry to hear about his demise. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans. Om Shanti — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) April 29, 2020

Shocked to hear of the demise of Irrfan Khan, one of the most exceptional actors of our time. May his work always be remembered and his soul rest in peace — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 29, 2020

I am saddened and shocked to know about the untimely demise of one of our country's most versatile actors, #IrrfanKhan. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans. May God give them strength. May his soul rest in peace. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) April 29, 2020

Congress MP Rahul tweeted that Irrfan will be greatly missed.

I’m sorry to hear about the passing of Irrfan Khan. A versatile & talented actor, he was a popular Indian brand ambassador on the global film & tv stage. He will be greatly missed. My condolences to his family, friends & fans at this time of grief. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 29, 2020

Several journalists as well as sportspersons too took to Twitter to condole his death.

In grief on reading of the passing of #IrrfanKhan. So much energy, so much intensity taken away so soon. My heartfelt condolences to Sutapa and the children. His work lives forever. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 29, 2020

Dear #IrrfanKhan , you were that rare actor who could single-handedly lift even a mediocre movie and make it watchable. You will be thoroughly missed. RIP — Maneesh Chhibber (@maneeshchhibber) April 29, 2020

An actor beyond excellence, Irrfan was honoured with the Padma Shri, India’s fourth highest civilian honour, in 2011 for his contribution to the field of arts. He was also awarded the National Film Award for Best Actor for Paan Singh Tomar.

The actor was last seen in Angrezi Medium, which also starred Kareena Kapoor. His notable works include Maqbool, Piku, Haider, The Lunchbox, Paan Singh Tomar, Haasil, Qarib Qarib Singlle and Hindi Medium. He was also seen in several Hollywood movies, including Slumdog Millionaire, Life of Pi, The Namesake, Inferno, The Amazing Spider-man and Jurassic World.