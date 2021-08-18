Prohibitory orders in Bengaluru extended until August 30

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 (1) CrPC have been extended until 6 am on August 30.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant has extended prohibitory orders issued under Section 144 (1) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) until August 30. The prohibitory orders were first issued on August 2 followed to prevent a spike in the new COVID-19 cases. The new orders came into effect on August 16 at 6 am and shall be implemented until 6 am on August 30. A report in Deccan Herald quoted Pant saying that despite low COVID-19 cases, it was deemed appropriate to impose certain restrictions.

The order bars the assembly of more than four people and restricts activities other than previously prescribed by the government like the functioning of shops, cinema halls etc. The night curfew in the state has also been extended until August 30, the order stated. The Prohibitory Order will remain in force in all parts of the Bengaluru City Police Commissionerate.

Those found in violation of the order will be charged under relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act, 2020 and the Indian Penal Code. However, if a person is considered to be adversely affected by the order, they can file an appeal under Sections 144 (5) and 144 (6) with the Commissionerâ€™s office or the Karnataka government.

The Bengaluru Police had on August 2 invoked Section 144 (1) of CrPC on August 2, and was in force until August 16. The Bengaluru police had then issued prohibitory orders to prevent a spike in COVID-19 cases as parts of Karnataka witnessed an increase in new cases. The Bengaluru police had also imposed Section 144 (1) in April, before the start of the second wave, to prevent a spurt in COVID-19 cases.

Karnataka on Wednesday reported 1,365 new COVID-19 cases with Bengaluru reporting 327. The active cases in Bengaluru at present is 7,920, wrote Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar in his tweet.

