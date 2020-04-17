Production of country-made liquor goes up across Karnataka during lockdown

In several districts, hundreds of raids have been conducted to seize the banned liquor; many more people are now resorting to it as alcohol sales have been stopped.

Coronavirus Lockdown

The production and sale of country-made liquor– or hooch– that is banned in Karnataka, has increased during the lockdown, according to officials in several districts. In many districts of the state, hundreds of barrels of such liquor have been seized.

The lockdown has affected several people who have alcohol dependence, and in many cases, people have either died by suicide or poisoning due to the unavailability of alcohol. And while government policies have not been clear on helping those with alcohol addiction, the sale of hooch has been going up in many places.

According to sources, hooch that used to be sold at Rs 40 earlier is now being sold for Rs 110. However, since branded beverages cost five times their MRP in the black market, people prefer to buy hooch.

One of the districts which has had several cases of country-made liquor seizures is Madikeri. The district’s Deputy Commissioner (Excise) Bindushree, told The News Minute on Wednesday that manufacture of country-made has gone-up in the district. “Our personnel have been put on alert in batches to check points where such country-made liquor is being made in the district, round the clock,” Bindushree said, adding, “So far, the staff has conducted 308 raids since the lockdown was announced on March 23.”

Ten cases have been registered against those involved in the making of country-made liquor in Madikeri.

“Earlier, we kept tabs on nine points known to make country-made liquor and our staff regularly make visits at these points and gather details on any activity going in and around these places,” Bindushree said.

In Belagavi, as many as 353 raids were conducted and 37 cases were booked. 21 people have been arrested for their alleged involvement in making country-made liquor and selling it.

Excise Department personnel in Chikkamagaluru have booked 27 cases in 273 raids conducted across the district. Until April 4, 559 litres of hooch and materials used in its preparation were also seized.

In Kolar, which shares borders with Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, officials have seized 180 litres of country-made liquor stored in barrels, 30 kg of jaggery and other materials used in the making of the liquor, as of April 9.

Excise officials in Tumakuru have conducted a total of 577 raids and 44 cases have been registered. 29 people have been arrested for their involvement in the illegal sale of liquor.

Three persons were arrested in Chitradurga and excise officials seized 30 litres of country-made liquor and four cases were booked against the accused persons; three of them have been remanded to judicial custody.

Similar raids on country-made liquor points have been reported from Bidar, Raichur, Shivamogga, Chamarajanagar and other districts of the state.

Why country-made liquor is problematic

In many cases, there are no standard hygiene practices that are followed while making country-made liquor. An excise official said, “It takes a month to prepare such liquor properly, in a hygienic manner. But, some people throw all rules into the wind and take to country-made liquor preparation for making quick money.”

A chemist who works at a legal distillery explained that they get a “potable” certificate from the government for sale of liquor in the distilleries, where molasses, rice, wheat, maize and other grains are used as ingredients. But in country-made liquor, rotten fruits, vegetables among others are used to ferment the alcohol which can be dangerous for human consumption.

Meanwhile, there have been attempts to steal liquor bottles from shops in Shivamogga where a hole was drilled in the wall to gain entry into a shop. In Siruguppa, Ballari, thieves opened roof tiles of a storage room to steal liquor. Officials in Udupi district cautioned liquor shops owners and excise officials to keep tabs on liquor shops as there were chances of stealing from the shops.

Hoping that the state government might give its nod for opening of Mysore Sales International Limited (MSIL) outlets to sell liquor from April 14, some shop owners have arranged barricades for buyers to stand in queues. The Union Government, however, has extended the lockdown period by another 19 days.

Girisha is a freelancer who reports on wildlife and the environment.