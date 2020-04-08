Producers of Prabhas' next film issue response to controversial hashtag

The hashtag BanUVCreations had been trending on social media over the past few days after fans of actor Prabhas took to social media, irked at not getting updates from the production house over the actor's next film.

Reacting to it and to bring the situation under control, UV Creations has posted the message: “We are amidst a global pandemic and many lives are at stake due to the current situation. Owing to the current situation, we have paused all our activities. After all, this is over, we promise to come up with many more updates. We urge everyone to stay home & stay safe!” This message is sure to have Prabhas fans wait patiently until the next update arrives.

Earlier, director Radha Krishna Kumar confirmed that major schedules of this film has been wrapped up and a few scenes need to be shot. The director also pointed out that it is a classical tale of two timeless lovers set in the twilights of 1970’s Europe. Reports suggest that as per the script, the story is set in a European country and plans are on to recreate that location on the outskirts of Hyderabad to save time on travel. The construction of this set alone will cost its producers close to Rs. 30 crores, say sources. This film will be a multi-lingual considering the fact that Prabhas has a pan-Indian appeal.

An interesting feature about Jaan is that Prabhas will be playing a palm reader, a role that has never been explored by the leading heroes in the Telugu film industry.

On the technical front, Amit Trivedi has been roped in to compose the tunes for this flick. Award winning art director Sabu Cyril is in charge of the sets, for which a major portion of the budget has been allocated. Sources in the know say that a couple of sets that were built came out impressively.