Probe will be ordered into nepotism allegations in universities: Kerala Governor

The Governorâ€™s statement came after he stayed the Kannur University's move to appoint Priya Varghese, wife of former Rajya Sabha MP KK Ragesh, as Malayalam Associate Professor in Kannur University.

news Controversy

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Saturday, August 20, said that he will order a full fledged investigation into the allegations of nepotism in appointments made to various posts in universities in the state. His statement came as the tussle between the Governor and the ruling CPI(M) escalated further after he, using his authority as chancellor, stayed the Kannur University's move to appoint Priya Varghese, wife of former Rajya Sabha MP KK Ragesh, as Malayalam Associate Professor in Kannur University. CPI(M) leader Ragesh is also the private secretary to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

"Right from the professor down to the lower staff, they want to have their relations. Now I am going to have a full-fledged inquiry on how many such appointments have been made during the last two-three years", Khan told reporters in New Delhi. He said that he has received representations from various quarters regarding such appointments in the universities in the state.

The CPI(M) has described as "unconstitutional" Governor Arif Mohammad Khan's decision to stay the controversial appointment of the Malayalam Associate Professor in Kannur University and rejected his "favouritism and nepotism" charge over Varghese's nomination to the post.

Priya Varghese had been proposed to be appointed as an associate professor in the Malayalam department by Kannur University, which triggered a huge political row as she had the lowest research score but the highest in the interview round and was declared first in the selection process.

Read: Appointment of wife of Pinarayi's PS under scanner after marksheet emerges

Read: Row over Associate Professor appointment in Kerala: Priya Varghese refutes allegations

Backing the Governor, Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, VD Satheesan, has said that Arif Khan had actually used his power to prevent Kannur University's attempt to make an illegal appointment.

Watch this week's Let Me Explain: Are 'freebies' bad and a waste of money?