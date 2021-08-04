Probe report on Aug 2020 Kozhikode plane crash to be made public soon

Twenty people on the flight including the two pilots were killed and several others were injured as a Boeing 737 plane had overshot the runway at Kozhikode airport.

news Air crash

The investigation report on the Air India Express plane crash at Kozhikode airport last year that killed many people, including two pilots, is likely to be made public this month. On August 7, 2020, a Boeing 737 plane coming from Dubai had overshot the runway at Kozhikode airport in Kerala and later broke into pieces. There were 190 people onboard the ill-fated aircraft and at least 20 people, including the two pilots, were killed and several others were injured. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is probing the accident.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has told Lok Sabha member from Kerala MP Abdussamad Samadani that the probe report on the accident is likely to be made public in August. "The draft report is under consultation with the accredited representative of NTSB, USA in accordance with Rule 14 of Aircraft (Investigation of Accidents and Incidents) Rules, 2017. However, the consultation process has been severely hampered due to unprecedented impact of COVID-19. The final report is likely to be made public in August 2021," the minister said in a letter, dated July 31, to the member.

National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is the US transportation safety body. Last year, the AAIB had said that the NTSB has appointed its "accredited representative and technical advisors" to assist it in the probe. On Tuesday, responding to e-mail queries by PTI regarding the probe report, an AAIB official said that they will revert soon.

In the letter, Scindia also informed Samadani that the operation of wide-body aircraft from Kozhikode airport is subject to the outcome of the AAIB's accident investigation report. Commercial operations of wide-body planes from the airport were temporarily suspended due to the accident in August last year and prevailing adverse weather conditions.

"A team from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had visited the Calicut airport to review the wide-body aircraft operations at the airport. The team made eight observations, which were forwarded to the airport operator. As per airport operator, permanent action has been taken on some observations. However, the operation of wide-body aircraft from Calicut (Kozhikode) airport is subject to outcome of the AAIB's accident investigation report," the minister said in the letter.

The response was to a letter written by MP Abdussamad Samadani dated July 26. A member of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), he represents Kerala's Malappuram constituency in the Lok Sabha.