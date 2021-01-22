Probe Arnab’s WhatsApp chatgate: Congress passes resolution in CWC meet

Congress workers and leaders held protests against Arnab and BJP across Maharashtra including outside the Republic TV headquarters in Mumbai’s Lower Parel.

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Friday passed three resolutions, including a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe over the alleged WhatApp chat leak between Republic TV Editor-in-chief and former BARCXX. Alleging that the leak endangered national security, the CWC also questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union government’s silence on the issue.

Meanwhile, Congress workers and leaders held protests against Arnab and BJP across Maharashtra including outside the Republic TV headquarters in Mumbai’s Lower Parel. Accusing Arnab of being a ‘traitor’, the protestors demanded that he be booked under sedition for “using the sacrifice of the CRPF jawans martyred in Pulwama attack for financial gain by boosting TRPs”.

Addressing the media after the CWC, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal said, "The CWC expressed its concern at the recent revelations exposed in the sordid conversations that have undoubtedly compromised national security. It is clear that among those involved are persons in the highest echelons of government and there has been a breach of secrecy concerning vital and sensitive military operations."

"The CWC demands a time-bound investigation by a JPC to enquire into the breach of national security, violations of the official secrets act and the role of the persons involved," he said. A resolution was also passed demanding withdrawal of three farm laws while the CWC also appreciated scientists and appealed to the people to come forward for the COVID-19 vaccination.

The virtual CWC meeting chaired by Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi was attended by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, former party chief Rahul Gandhi and several other senior leaders.

Talking about the three farm laws, Venugopal said, "The CWC noted that these three laws impinge upon the Constitutional rights of states and constitute the first step in dismantling the three pillars of the edifice of food security built up over the past decades -- MSP, public procurement and the PDS."

"There is only one demand of farmers and farm labourers -- repeal the farm laws. "But the government continues to side step, malign, deceive and hoodwink the farmers by attempting to tire out, intimidate and divide the farmers," he said.

"The CWC demands the Modi government to forthwith repeal the three farm laws," Venugopal said. "We have decided to hold block level programmes throughout the country before February 10, followed by a district level agitation and convention before February 28. There will be a massive convention before February 28 at state level to show solidarity with the farmers," he added.

Speaking about the final resolution on the COVID-19 vaccine, the Congress leader said, "The CWC places on record the appreciation of scientists, researchers, who worked tirelessly to develop the COVID-19-19 vaccine in a record time." He said that the CWC also noted with concern that there is a complete lack of "clarity" about availability of the vaccine for citizens as there is no timeline by the government for vaccination beyond the first three crore people.

The CWC also demanded that the COVID-19 vaccine should be provided for free to the disadvantaged, marginalised poor sections particularly the SC, ST and the OBC within a time bound manner.

He further said that the CWC also expressed its dismay over the reports that vaccines may be sold in the open market for Rs 2,000 for two dosages per individual.

(With input from agencies)