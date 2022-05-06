Probe after video shot on Eid describes Karnataka village as 'Chota Pakistan'

The video that is said to have been shot on Eid-Ul-Fitr, which was on May 3, and shows a large group of Muslim men, probably returning or standing on the road side after offering prayers.

news Controversy

A video of a group of Muslim men standing on a road has gone viral in Karnataka as the person who took the video describes Kavalande in Nanjangud taluk of Mysuru district as "Chota Pakistan". The video that is said to have been shot on Eid-Ul-Fitr, which was on May 3, and shows a large group of Muslim men, probably returning or standing on the road side after offering prayers. They can be heard shouting "Naara E Takbeer Allahu Akbar", then police and some people can be seen asking the crowd to disperse.

Following this, the person recording the video can be heard saying, "...look at the gathering at our village", to which another person probably with him can be heard saying "Yeh bi Pakistan hai, Chota" (this is mini Pakistan). Then, the person recording the video says "Kavalande bhole tho Chota Pakistan, theek hain" (Kavalande means mini Pakistan).

Sharing the video, columnist and orator Chakravarty Sulibele, who is associated with YuvaBrigade and NamoBrigade, in a tweet on Wednesday said, "Muslims took a procession yesterday in a village Kaulande (Kavalande) of Mysuru. Just listen to the 'bhaijan' who shot the video and says this is mini Pakistan!! Volcano erupting?"

As it is unclear who shot the video, a probe has been ordered into it. "I will speak to the SP, to look into it and take action," Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told reporters in response to a question about the incident.

According to Deccan Herald, the Kavalabde police said that those participating in the procession have not raised the chota Pakistan slogan. “The leaders instruct the people to leave for their homes, after offering worship at the Dargah in front of the police station. But, a person, probably the one shooting the video, used the word.”