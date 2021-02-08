Pro-Kannada outfits damage Tamil posters for Sasikala outside Bengaluru resort

The posters in Tamil were vandalised on Sunday night, just hours ahead of VK Sasikala’s departure to Chennai.

news Protest

Members of various pro-Kannada organisations on Sunday removed the signboards of VK Sasikala, which were put up outside the resort in Bengaluru where she was quarantined after her release from the jail. The posters were in Tamil, which reportedly prompted the activists to vandalise it.

Sasikala, who was the close aide of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, was released from the Parappana Agrahara jail in Bengaluru on January 27. She was convicted in the disproportionate asset case. She was receiving treatment in hospital for COVID-19 but deferred her return until she finished her quarantine in Bengaluru. She is on her way to Chennai.

In a video posted on Twitter, the pro-Kannada activists can be seen chanting praises for Kannada, demanding that Kannada should be mandatorily spoken in the state. The activists vandalised and took down the posters while chanting, “Beku beku, Kannada beku (we want Kannada to be spoken).”

Pro Kannada organizations take down posters of Sasikala in front of the resort where she's put up in Bangalore. Posters were in Tamil. @IndiaToday pic.twitter.com/lmzLh9iEly — Nagarjun Dwarakanath (@nagarjund) February 7, 2021

Members of different pro-Kannada outfits, wearing yellow-red scarves, reportedly turned up outside the resort on Sunday night, just ahead of Sasikala’s departure to Chennai on Monday morning. Identities of the groups involved are not known.

"She came out of jail after sentence and staying here. But putting Tamil boards here when she's about to go back today is wrong," a protester told ANI.

Karnataka: Pro-Kannada organisation members removed Tamil signboards near resort where AIADMK leader Sasikala is staying, in Bengaluru



"She came out of jail after sentence & staying here. But putting Tamil boards here when she's about to go back today is wrong," says a protester pic.twitter.com/5pVqzQ5219 — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2021

Recently, a pro-Kannada group had gathered outside the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) in Bengaluru, demanding that no other language films should release in Karnataka because Darshan’s film Roberrt was facing release issue in Andhra Pradesh.

In another incident, a few pro-Kannada activists, including Vatal Nagaraj, had staged a protest at Mysore Bank Circle against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s tweet, where he said that his government will incorporate Marathi-speaking areas of Karnataka into Maharashtra.

Pro-Marathi activists had entered Belagavi with their respective flags on Thursday. In retaliation, the pro-Kannada activists took off to Maharashtra’s Shinoli town at the border to hoist a Kannada flag. The activists, who were planning to plant Karnataka’s flag at Shinoli, were taken into custody by the Belagavi police.