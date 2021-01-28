Priyanka Mohan to team up with Suriya for Pandiraj’s film

The film will be bankrolled by Sun Pictures.

Priyanka Mohan, who rose to fame with her work in Nani’s Telugu crime comedy Gang Leader, has been signed opposite Suriya for his upcoming project with filmmaker Pandiraj. The film will be bankrolled by Sun Pictures which tweeted, "@priyankaamohan will play the female lead in #Suriya40BySunPictures @Suriya_offl @pandiraj_dir @immancomposer #Suriya40"

Sharing her excitement, Priyanka tweeted, "Elated to be part of this humongous project. Thanks to @pandiraj_dir sir, @Suriya_offl sir and @sunpictures for making this happen! Will ever be grateful Praise the lord! #Suriya40bySunPictures"

Currently dubbed Suriya 40, the film marks the first-time collaboration of Suriya and Pandiraj. Touted to be a rural entertainer, the film will have music by D Imman and will go on the floors by the end of February. Known for wrapping up projects in a very short span, Pandiraj hopes to finish shooting in a single schedule.

Priyanka Mohan, is all set to foray into the Tamil industry with Sivakarthikeyan’s upcoming project with director Nelson of Kolamavu Kokila fame. The makers were very particular that they wanted a heroine who could speak Tamil fluently. Apparently, it was Sivakarthikeyan who read one of Priyanka’s interviews in a Tamil magazine and recommended her to the director who was immediately impressed when he met her. Priyanka also has her second Telugu film Sreekaram starring Sharwanand in the lead role and directed by Kishore Reddy. The film is currently in the post-production stage and scheduled to release on March 11, 2021.

Last seen in Sudha Kongara’s semi-biographical film Soorarai Pottru – on the life of Captain GR Gopinath of Air Deccan, Suriya has a busy lineup of projects. He’s currently wrapping up work on the upcoming Netflix original film, Navarasa. Suriya’s segment in the film has been directed by Gautham Menon and it marks their reunion after a decade.

Suriya has a film with Vetrimaaran titled Vaadivasal, based on a popular Tamil novel of the same name. It marks the first-time collaboration of Suriya and Vetrimaaran. Vaadivasal, written by CS Chellapa, is the story about a bull and the one who captures it. The film will unfold against the backdrop of Jallikattu, the ancient sport practiced in Tamil Nadu in which a bull has to be captured. It will be produced by Kalaipuli S. Thanu, who had bankrolled Vetrimaaran’s last film Asuran, starring Dhanush.

Suriya also has a film with director Siruthai Siva which was announced in 2019. But the film got delayed since Siva got busy with Rajnikanth starrer Annaatthe. However, the shoot got postponed due to Rajinikanth’s health and has been pushed by a few months. Therefore, reliable sources have confirmed that Siva has already begun the pre-production process for his project with Suriya, which is expected to go on the floors in the second half of the year. The yet-untitled film will mark the first-time collaboration of Suriya and Siva. Suriya also has a rumoured project with director Karthik Thangavel, who rose to fame with Jayam Ravi starrer Adangu Maru.

