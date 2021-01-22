Priyanka Mohan to team up with Suriya for Pandirajâ€™s film

Flix Entertainment

Priyanka Mohan, who rose to fame with her work in Naniâ€™s Telugu crime comedy Gang Leader, is said to have signed her second big Tamil film after recently being signed for Sivakarthikeyanâ€™s Doctor. Priyanka makes her Tamil debut with Doctor, which is being directed by Nelson Dilip Kumar. Now, the latest update is that Priyanka has been signed opposite Suriya for his upcoming project with filmmaker Pandiraj.

Priyanka earned praise from audiences and critics alike for her performance in Gang Leader. Sheâ€™s said to have signed two more Telugu projects, details of which are yet to be officially announced.

The project, currently dubbed Suriya 40, marks the maiden collaboration of Suriya and Pandiraj. As per reliable sources, Suriya 40 will go on the floors soon. Known for wrapping up projects in a very short span, Pandiraj hopes to finish shooting in a single schedule. It is tipped to be another rural action drama. The project is being bankrolled by Sun Pictures.

Last seen in Sudha Kongaraâ€™s semi biographical film Soorarai Pottru â€“ on the life of Captain GR Gopinath of Air Deccan, Suriya is currently busy wrapping up work on the upcoming Netflix original film, Navarasa. Suriyaâ€™s segment in the film has been directed by Gautham Menon and it marks their reunion after a decade.

Meanwhile, Suriya has a film with Vetrimaaran in his kitty. His film with Vetrimaaran is based on the novel Vaadivasal. Written by CS Chellapa, the film will be the story about a bull and the one who captures it. The film will unfold against the backdrop of Jallikattu, the ancient sport practiced in Tamil Nadu in which a bull has to be captured.

Vaadivasal will be produced by Kalaipuli S. Thanu, who had bankrolled Vetrimaaranâ€™s last film Asuran, starring Dhanush. However, Suriya will only work on Vaadivasal after he completes his immediate next project Aruvaa with director Hari.