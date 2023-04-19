Priyanka Mohan to star opposite Pawan Kalyan in OG

The shooting of OG commenced on Tuesday, April 18.

Actor Priyanka Mohan has been cast opposite Pawan Kalyan in OG. The official announcement was made on Wednesday, April 19. Priyanka made her Telugu debut with Nani’s Gang Leader. She also acted in other films like Sreekaram, Doctor, and Etharkkum Thunindhavan. She is also part of Dhanush’s Captain Miller.

Responding to the announcement, Priyanka tweeted, “Thrilled to be a part of the OG family ! A power packed entertainer is coming your way..”

Priyanka’s last movie was in Tamil along with Suriya. She had impressed the audience with her performance in the dark comedy Doctor.

OG is being written and directed by Sujeeth, who previously made films like Run Raja Run and Sahoo. The film’s shooting began in Mumbai on Tuesday.

The movie is being bankrolled by one of the top producers of Tollywood, DVV Danayya under the banner of DVV Entertainment. It is the same banner that backed S S Rajamouli’s RRR, which won the Oscar for Best Original Song category for Naatu Naatu.

According to the film unit, the first schedule of the film will progress till the end of the month. In the first schedule, the filmmaker has planned to shoot action sequences and key scenes featuring the lead actors which will take place in Mumbai and surrounding locations.

Popular cinematographer Ravi K Chandran will be wielding the camera, while S Thaman will be composing the music. Thaman previously worked with Pawan Kalyan for Bheemla Nayak.