Priyanka Mohan roped in for ‘Maha Samudram’?

Priyanka Arul Mohan had previously made her debut in Tollywood with the movie 'Gang Leader' starring Nani.

A few days ago reports emerged that director Ajay Bhupathi will be roping in Siddharth to play one of the leads in his upcoming film Maha Samudram. The film marks Siddharth's return to Tollywood which also stars Sharwanand as one of the leads.

The director took to social media to make the announcement formally. Welcoming Siddharth on board, he wrote, “Happy to have @Actor_Siddharth in #MahaSamudram. This Intense Multistarrer will surely reach your expectations. Welcome back #Siddhu (sic).”

Previously it was reported that the makers were in talks with Samantha Akkineni and Sai Pallavi for the female lead. Later, it was told that Aditi Rao Hydari is to replace Samantha Akkineni and there was no update about the other female lead. But the latest report is that Priyanka Arul Mohan who had previously made her debut in Tollywood with the movie Gang Leader starring Nani, is reportedly in talks for this bilingual. However, the makers haven’t officially confirmed. Interestingly, Priyanka Arul Mohan is pairing up with Sharwanand in Sreekaram, which will soon go into post-production mode.

After the massive blockbuster Sarileru Neekevvaru with Superstar Mahesh Babu, AK Entertainments will be bankrolling Maha Samudram. Tipped to be an intense love and action drama, Sunkara Ramabrahmam bankrolls this project which will take off soon. It may be noted that Priyanka Arul Mohan is foraying into Tamil industry with Sivakarthikeyan’s upcoming film titled Doctor helmed by director Nelson of Kolamavu Kokila fame.

According to a Deccan Chronicle report, Siddharth is likely to be seen as the antagonist in this project. “Siddharth would be an ideal choice for one of the protagonists’ roles because he’s a natural performer. Moreover, since the Telugu audiences haven’t seen much of him in the last few years, his casting will come as a breath of fresh air,” a source was quoted in the report.

Apparently, Ajay recently gave the script to Siddharth, who loved the intensity and depth of his character. However, the makers haven’t officially confirmed whether Siddharth will be seen playing a negative role. As per the statement, Siddharth was looking for the right script for his Telugu comeback and he finally found one. The statement added that there will be many more surprise announcements with regards to the project in the coming weeks.

Siddharth was last seen on screen in Tamil horror-thriller Aruvam. Siddharth also has another Tamil film titled Takkar in his kitty. It is tipped to be an action-comedy. He plays a key role in Shankar and Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2. Sharwanand, on the other hand, has a bilingual with director Shree Karthik, a well-known short filmmaker, who will be making his debut as a director. SR Prabhu is bankrolling this venture under his banner Dream Warrior Productions. Besides this film, the star also has the Telugu movie Sreekaram, which will be wrapped up soon and will go into the post-production mode.

