Priyanka Chopra celebrates 20 years of Miss World win, debut Tamil film ‘Thamizhan’

In a nostalgic Facebook post with the hashtag #20in2020, Priyanka Chopra spoke about her pageant win and entry into a "magical world" of the film industry.

Flix Entertainment

"Back to where it all started #20in2020,” started actor Priyanka Chopra in a Facebook post, as she recounted and celebrated 20 years of her Miss World pageant 2000 win, as well as subsequent entry into the “magical world” films. The Bollywood actor shared a video collage of clips from the Miss Wolrd pageant and her films. She spoke about her Tamil debut film, Thamizhan, which also starred actor Vijay in the lead. Her first Hindi films — The Hero: Love Story Of A Spy with Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta and Andaaz along with Lara Dutta and Akshay Kumar — were released in 2003.

Priyanka took to her official Facebook page to share a nostalgic post about her pageant win, and entry into a "magical world". She used the hashtag #20in2020.

"Back to where it all started #20in2020. Seems like another lifetime now... back when it all started and I fell in love with the movies. Being in Indian movies was like entering a magical world.. I went in blind, with no idea what to expect and no formal training. It's been a rollercoaster ride of challenges and milestones with so much I have learned since and so many incredible people I met along the way. I'd like to thank everyone who took a chance on me at the beginning. These three movies set me up on a trajectory I would never have expected," she wrote in her Facebook post.

"I can’t agree more lala paaji #LaraDuttaBhupathi... We were such kaccha papads (novices)! Thank you for your beautiful words... you are as gracious and kind as the first day we met," she wrote in a special post to Lara, her co-star in Andaaz.

She also listed some of her early films, tagging some actors and using hashtags.

Thamizhan (2002): Late #GVenkateswaran sir #AbdulMajith sir #Vijay sir

Watch trailer of Thamizhan:

The Hero (2003): #AnilSharma Sunny Deol, Preity G Zinta

Andaaz (2003): Late #RajKanwar #SuneelDarshan #AkshayKumar #LaraDuttaBhupathi.

Watch the promo video of Andaaz

Reacting to Priyanka's post, The Hero: Love Story Of A Spy director Anil Sharma tweeted: "It was a wonderful experience working with u .. @priyankachopra especially days of caneda n jungfrau .. great memories shooting THE HERO .. I'm really happy for Priyanka .. not only me n entire Bollywood but India is proud of you .. congratulations."