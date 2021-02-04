Priyanka Arul Mohan and SJ Suryah join Sivakarthikeyan in â€˜Donâ€™

The film will mark Priyankaâ€™s second collaboration with Sivakarthikeyan.

Flix Entertainment

Sivakarthikeyanâ€™s Don, which was officially announced a few days ago, is all set to go on the floors very soon. Tipped to be a campus-based romantic comedy, the film marks the directorial debut of Cibi Chakravarthy and it is being bankrolled by Lyca Productions. The latest update is that actors Priyanka Arul Mohan and SJ Suryah have been roped in to play key roles in the movie, which has music by Anirudh Ravichander. While Priyanka plays the leading lady in her second successive project with Sivakarthikeyan after Doctor, SJ Suryah has reportedly been signed to play the antagonist. The makers have also revealed that Samuthirakani has been signed for an important role.

Sivakarthikeyan is currently busy with two projects. One of his upcoming releases will be the Tamil science fiction thriller Ayalaan. Tipped to be a film centered on a lost alien who finds a friend in Sivakarthikeyanâ€™s character, the film is directed by Ravi Kumar.

The film features Rakul Preet Singh as an astronomer. If everything goes as planned, the film will hit the screens soon. Isha Koppikar, who is returning to Tamil cinema after two decades, will reportedly be seen playing an assassin in the movie. The shooting of Ayalaan was completed recently and the team celebrated the occasion by cutting a cake.

Meanwhile, Sivakarthikeyan currently awaits the release of the Tamil action-comedy Doctor. The film will be hitting the screens on March 26, 2021. The shoot of the film was wrapped up last month and the team made the announcement on social media, along with pictures from the final day of filming. Sivakarthikeyan recently took to Twitter and announced that he completed dubbing for Doctor.

#Doctor dubbing completed

Thank you @Nelsondilpkumar na and his team for this entertaining journey pic.twitter.com/XPUyD6atVY â€” Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) February 1, 2021

The project marks the first collaboration of director Nelson Dilipkumar of Kolamavu Kokila fame with Sivakarthikeyan. Tipped to be an action-comedy, the film marks the Tamil debut of Priyanka Arul Mohan. Sivakarthikeyan will sport a new look in the film. Itâ€™s unclear if Siva plays an actual doctor in the film, or poses as one to take revenge.