Priyanka and Nick Jonas announce Oscar nominees for 2021

Notable nominees include 'The Trial of the Chicago 7', 'Sound of Metal', 'Nomadland', 'Minari', 'Judas and the Black Messiah' and 'The Father', with six nominations each.

Actor-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas along with her husband Nick Jonas announced the nominations for this yearâ€™s Academy Awards. The much-awaited nominations had many surprises in store. David Fincherâ€™s Mank, led by Gary Oldman, bagged 10 nominations under different categories. The second highest number of nominations was bagged by The Trial of the Chicago 7, Sound of Metal, Nomadland, Minari, Judas and the Black Messiah and The Father, with six nominations each.

After posthumously winning the award for Best Actor - Drama film for the movie Ma Raineyâ€™s Black Bottom in the Golden Globes this year, Chadwick Boseman has been nominated under the category of Best Actor for the same movie.

Academy Awards received flak last year for overlooking women filmmakers. This year, two women filmmakers, Chloe Zhao for Nomadland and Emerald Fennell for Promising Young Woman, have been nominated for Best Director. The Academy Awards was also criticised for not being inclusive and not nominating actors of colour last year. This yearâ€™s nominations include Viola Davis (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom) and Andra Day (The United States Vs Billie Holiday) for Best Actress, and Daniel Kaluuya (Judas And The Black Messiah), Leslie Odom Jr (One Night In Miami) and Lakeith Stanfield (Judas And The Black Messiah) for Best Supporting Actor.

The Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award will be given to Tyler Perry this year for his engagement with philanthropy and other charitable endeavors undertaken by him in recent years. Motion Picture and Television Fund too bagged the award for providing emotional and financial aid to members from the entertainment industry.

Indiaâ€™s official entry to the Oscar, Malayalam movie Jallikattu failed to make it to the shortlist. Although, Suriya starrer Soorarai Pottru had made it to the list of 366 films that were eligible for nomination under the Best Picture category in Academy Awards 2021, it was finally unable to make it to the nominations in the category. Ramin Bahrani directorial White Tiger, starring Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav in the lead, has been nominated Best Adapted Screenplay category. Earlier, actor Adarsh Gourav, who essayed the role of Balram Halwai/Ashok Sharma bagged a BAFTA nomination for his performance in the movie.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences generally conducts Oscars late in February or in the first week of March. There was a delay in conducting the 93rd edition of the Oscars due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Watch the video of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announcing the Oscar nominees here: Itâ€™s #OscarNoms morning! Tune in to see this yearâ€™s nominees. https://t.co/eY8qjcwXYM â€” The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 15, 2021 Here is the complete list of nominees: Best Picture The Father Judas and the Black Messiah Mank Minari Nomadland Promising Young Woman Sound of Metal The Trial Of The Chicago 7 Best Director Thomas Vinterburg, Another Round Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman David Fincher, Mank Lee Isaac Chung, Minari ChloÃ© Zhao, Nomadland Best Actress Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman Frances McDormand, Nomadland Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman Best Actor

Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal)

Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom)

Anthony Hopkins (The Father)

Gary Oldman (Mank)

Steven Yeun (Minari)

Best Supporting Actress Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy) Amanda Seyfried (Mank) Maria Bakalova (Borat 2) Olivia Colman (The Father) Yuh-Jung Youn (Minari) Best Supporting Actor Daniel Kaluuya (Judas And The Black Messiah) Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial Of The Chicago 7) Lakeith Stanfield (Judas And The Black Messiah) Leslie Odom Jr (One Night In Miami) Paul Raci (Sound Of Metal) Best Original Screenplay Judas And The Black Messiah Minari Promising Young Woman Sound Of Metal The Trial Of The Chicago 7 Best Adapted Screenplay Borat 2 The Father Nomadland One Night In Miami The White Tiger Best International Feature Another Round (Denmark) Better Days (Hong Kong) Collective (Romania) The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunisia) Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia) Best Animated Feature Onward Over the Moon A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon Soul Wolfwalkers Best Original Score Da 5 Bloods

Mank

Minari