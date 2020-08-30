Priyank Kharge objects to K’taka CM Yediyurappa taking credit for Koppal toy cluster

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had pitched for India to become the world's ‘toy hub’, in his Mann Ki Baat address on Sunday.

Former Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge has criticised Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa for misappropriating and taking credit for an upcoming toy manufacturing cluster in the northern district of Koppal. Quoting a tweet by the CM on the ‘Koppala toy manufacturing cluster’, Priyank pointed out that the cluster was approved by the Congress-JDS coalition government.

CM Yediyurappa’s tweet came soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi pitched for India to become the world’s toy manufacturing hub, during his 'Mann Ki Baat' address.

Priyank wrote, “Toy cluster project in Koppala was approved by the Congress/JDS coalition Govt. Much before the “vision” of #VocalForLocal. Also Karnataka has close to 50 Geographical Indication Tag products, highest in India. We have been #VocalForLocal long before PM started this #Jumla.”

In his tweet, CM Yediyurappa had tweeted that Koppal, which is set to become India’s first ‘toy manufacturing cluster', has the potential to create 40,000 jobs in five years. He also claimed that the project is likely to attract investments worth Rs 5,000 crore. He said the programme is in line with PM Narendra Modi’s Vocal for Local campaign, which aims to create an environment of self-reliance among Indians and the country's businesses to manufacture locally and independently.

The Koppal toy cluster initiative was indeed announced by then Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy in September 2018 as part of his ‘Compete with China’ scheme.

Along with Koppal, eight other districts were identified by the state government at that time for manufacturing of items which are largely imported from China at present, due to the price advantage.

The eight other districts included in the scheme were Kalaburgi (for solar power goods), Chitradurga (for LED lights), Hassan (sanitary goods), Mysuru (ICB manufacturing unit), Ballari (textiles), Chikkaballapur (mobile phone components), Tumakuru (sports and fitness goods) and Bidar (agricultural implements).

PM Modi in his address on Sunday said that India has the talent and ability to become a toy hub for the entire world. He called for startups to work towards realising this potential while being "vocal about local toys".

He said that while the global toy industry is worth over Rs 7 lakh crore, India's share in this is very small.

The Karnataka government is inviting global toymakers to the "first of its kind" toy manufacturing cluster in India at Koppal and had recently held a webinar cum panel discussion with a panel of leading toys manufacturers.

Karnataka is poised to emerge as a leading toy-making cluster in the country due to the robust ecosystem the state has created to support toy-making industries, the state government had recently said. With a dedicated push by the government towards toy manufacturing, the state's toy industry has grown at a CAGR (compounded annual growth rate) of 18 per cent (2010-17), and is expected to reach USD 310 million by 2023, it added.

Karnataka is the third-largest market for toys in India (USD 159 million), which is 9.1 per cent of the national market.

