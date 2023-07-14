Priyank Kharge flays BJP, highlights TN's economic strides over Karnataka

The Minister said, while Karnataka was preoccupied with issues like Hijab and Jhatka-Halaal, and engaged in rampant corruption, TN emerged as India's leading exporter of electronics.

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge took a dig at the former Bharatiya Janata Party dispensation in the state by highlighting the impressive economic achievements of the neighboring state of Tamil Nadu, while contrasting them with the perceived shortcomings of Karnataka. In a tweet posted on Friday, July 14, Priyank Kharge, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, expressed his opposition to the ideology and politics of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), citing concerns over its lack of social and economic inclusivity and progressiveness.

The tweet also drew attention to the significant strides made by Tamil Nadu in the electronics industry. He pointed out that over the past four years, while Karnataka was seemingly preoccupied with issues such as Hijab and Jhatka-Halaal cut, and engaged in rampant corruption, Tamil Nadu emerged as India's leading exporter of electronics, with exports valued at $5.37 billion. Additionally, Tamil Nadu's electronics sector contributed to the creation of numerous job opportunities.

The minister expressed disappointment that Karnataka, despite having a favorable ecosystem for electronics manufacturing, had not attained the top spot in this industry. He called for concerted efforts to reclaim Karnataka's position as a leader in electronics exports, emphasising the need for a renewed focus on fostering inclusive and progressive economic growth.

Kharge's tweet was accompanied by a screenshot of a news story highlighting the fact that iPhones had become the top exported merchandise goods by value from Tamil Nadu, surpassing automobiles. This remarkable achievement occurred within a span of four years, starting from 2019.

“We should have had the top spot considering our ecosystem. Time to reclaim this spot.” Kharge wrote in the tweet.