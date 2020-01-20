Priyamani replaces Keerthy Suresh in 'Maidaan'

The actor is expected to join the sets by the end of this month.

While Keerthy Suresh was expected to make her Bollywood debut with Maidaan, latest news is that actor Priyamani has been roped in to replace her. It was recently announced that Priyamani will be paired opposite Ajay Devgn in Maidaan, to be directed by Amit Sharma.

In an interview to the Times of India, Priyamani has clarified that the role was offered to her in December. "Boney Kapoor sir approached me for the film; I got this offer in December. I met director Amit at Boneyji’s office. He told me the gist of the story and gave me a brief about my role. The way Amit narrated the character drew me in and I just couldn’t say no. I’ll start shooting for my portions by January end."

Touted to be a sports drama, it was announced that the film will hit the marquee on November 27th this year. The film is bankrolled jointly by Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla and Arunava Joy Sengupta under their respective banners.

Priyamani was recently roped in to play Manju Warrier's role in the remake of Asuran in Telugu which will star Tollywood actor Venkatesh in the lead. She is also busy with the shooting of Amazon Prime Originals' web series The Family Man Season 2, directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. It is also reported that Priyamani might be playing the role of Sasikala in Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi, which is directed by AL Vijay.

Meanwhile, Keerthy is currently shooting for Superstar Rajinikanth's next directed by Siruthai Siva. This film is bankrolled by Sun Pictures. She also has Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, a Malayalam magnum opus in which she shares the screen space with Mohanlal. The film is directed by the award-winning director Priyadarshan.

Keerthy has also signed the deal to star in the Telugu film Rang De in which she is paired opposite Nithin. Venky Atluri is wielding the megaphone for this venture with Naga Vamsi bankrolling it under the banner Sithara Entertainments. Veteran cinematographer PC Sreeram is already on board to crank the camera for this venture and Devi Sri Prasad will be setting the music score.

Besides these films, Keerthy also has a female-centric multi-lingual film Penguin produced by Karthik Subbaraj’s Stone Bench Films helmed by Eashvar Karthic which was wrapped up recently.

